BREAKING: Leitrim at home against Wicklow in All-Ireland FC Qualifiers

Leitrim have been handed a home draw against fellow Division 4 side Wicklow after the draw was made on Monday morning for round one of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifiers.

GAA President John Horan made the draw in RTE studios and Leitrim will host Wicklow for the second time in the All-Ireland Qualifiers as they seek to repeat the historic first ever qualifier win for the county from 2012.

Leitrim have already defeated Wicklow this year having defeated the Garden county by a point in an epic clash in Aughrim in the second round of the league but with home advantage, Terry Hyland and his team will be confident of reaching the second round of the qualifiers.

The full draw for the first round of the Qualifiers is as follows:

Louth v Antrim

Tipperary v Down

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Kildare or Longford

Westmeath v Waterford

The games will take place over the weekend of June 8/9.