GAA All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers
Leitrim v Wicklow game fixed for Saturday June 8
All-Ireland Qualifier clash will have 3pm throw-in with Lory Meagher meeting of Leitrim and Fermanagh the curtain raiser
Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada will host Leitrim v Wicklow on Saturday June 8, at 3pm
Leitrim's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier clash has been fixed for a 3 pm throw-in on Saturday, June 8, in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.
Terry Hyland's troops will take on the Garden County at 3pm on Saturday week with the Lory Meagher Cup clash between Letirim and Fermanagh the curtain raiser at 1pm.
The other fixtures and venues for the All-Ireland Qualifiers have been set as follows:
Saturday June 8 - All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 1
Offaly v London, O'Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm
Leitrim v Wicklow, Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 3pm
Wexford v Derry, Wexford Park, 4.45pm
Louth v Antrim, Gaelic Grounds Drogheda, 7pm
Sunday 9 June - All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 1
Down v Tipperary, Pairc Esler Newry, 2pm
Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones, 2pm
Carlow v Kildare/Longford, Netwatch Dr Cullen Park Carlow, 3pm
Westmeath v Waterford, TEG Cusack Park Mullingar, 3pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on