Leitrim v Wicklow game fixed for Saturday June 8

Leitrim's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier clash has been fixed for a 3 pm throw-in on Saturday, June 8, in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Terry Hyland's troops will take on the Garden County at 3pm on Saturday week with the Lory Meagher Cup clash between Letirim and Fermanagh the curtain raiser at 1pm.

The other fixtures and venues for the All-Ireland Qualifiers have been set as follows:

Saturday June 8 - All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 1

Offaly v London, O'Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm

Leitrim v Wicklow, Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 3pm

Wexford v Derry, Wexford Park, 4.45pm

Louth v Antrim, Gaelic Grounds Drogheda, 7pm

Sunday 9 June - All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 1

Down v Tipperary, Pairc Esler Newry, 2pm

Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones, 2pm

Carlow v Kildare/Longford, Netwatch Dr Cullen Park Carlow, 3pm

Westmeath v Waterford, TEG Cusack Park Mullingar, 3pm