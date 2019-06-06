BREAKING: Two changes as Hyland names starting 15 for Wicklow clash

Oisin McCaffrey of Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s is the surprise inclusion in the Leitrim team named to take on Wicklow this Saturday in the first round of the All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifiers.

The Ballinamore man, an unused sub in Hyde Park, impressed for the County Junior side in the Connacht Semi-Final in Castlebar, scoring 1-1 from midfield, prompting Terry Hyland to hand him his first ever start for the Leitrim Senior team.

The only other change in personnel from the Roscommon game is the return of Leitrim Gaels’ Aidan Flynn to the starting line-up in defence. Those dropping from the team that started against Roscommon are Aughawillan duo Fergal McTague and Gary Plunkett, Plunkett a late change on the day for Jack Heslin.

However, the team as named today is much reshuffled with Mark Plunkett returning to the centre-back spot he occupied during the league while Annaduff’s Conor Reynolds starts at wing-back. Shane Quinn and Sean McWeeney are both named in the half-forward line which suggests a more defensive outlook for this Saturday.

The full Leitrim team is as follows:

1 Cathal McCrann Gortletteragh

2 Paddy Maguire Glencar/Manorhamilton

3 Micheal McWeeney © St Mary’s Kiltoghert

4 Aidan Flynn Leitrim Gaels

5 Conor Reynolds Annaduff

6 Mark Plunkett Aughawillan

7 Ray Mulvey St Mary’s Kiltoghert

8 Oisin McCaffrey Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

9 Shane Moran Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

10 Domhnaill Flynn Mohill

11 Sean McWeeney Aughnasheelin

12 Shane Quinn Mohill

13 Evan Sweeney Glencar/Manorhamilton

14 Pearce Dolan Aughawillan

15 Ryan O’Rourke Fenagh St Caillin’s

Keep up to date with all the news from Saturday’s game with www.leitrimobserver.ie