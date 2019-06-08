BREAKING: Leitrim beat Wicklow to qualify for round two of the Qualifiers

Leitrim will be in the draw for round two of the All-Ireland Qualifiers next Monday morning after they defeated Wicklow in a dour arm-wrestle of a game on Saturday in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

With Ryan O'Rourke and Mark Jackson swapping scores, the sides were nearly inseparable until the final 15 minutes when points from Ryan O'Rourke, Pearse Dolan, O'Rourke again and Niall Brady opened up a crucial three point gap.

Leitrim had chances to kill off the game but a block on a goal bound O'Rourke shot and some bad finishing kept Wicklow in the game as Jackson ended up with seven points from frees and fifties.

With five minutes of added time, Wicklow kept pushing for a late goal but they could not find their way through the massed Leitrim defence who held out for a deserved victory.

