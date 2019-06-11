BREAKING: Double booking for Leitrim fans on Saturday June 22

Leitrim fans have been handed a dilemna with the news that the Lory Meagher Cup Final and the All-Ireland Football Qualifier match against Clare have both been fixed for Saturday June 22.

Croke Park announced today (Tuesday) that the Lory Meagher Cup Final against Lancashire would take place at 12 noon in Croke Park with the footballers clash against Clare in round two of the All-Ireland Qualifiers taking place later that day in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada at 6 pm.

It means that Leitrim fans wishing to attend both games would have a dash down the N4 from Croke Park to Carrick-on-Shannon.

Leitrim are not the only team with a clash on the day - Down contest the Christy Ring Cup Final in Croke Park at 2pm with their footballers facing Mayo at 7pm in Newry. Armagh, in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final against Sligo at 4pm, face Monaghan in the Qualifiers at 7pm in Clones.

