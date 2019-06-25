Leitrim name team to take on Roscommon in Connacht U20 Championship

Manager Joe Cox has named a strong Leitrim team to face Roscommon in the opening round of the Connacht U20 Championship in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Wednesday, June 26, with two members of the county senior team starting.

Both Jack Gilheaney, who came on as a sub, and Riordan O'Rourke will start after the Fenagh St Caillin's pair were named on the Leitrim Senior panel for last Saturday's All-Ireland Qualifier match with Clare.

Fenagh St Caillin's,Mohill and St Mary's Kiltoghert all have three starters named on the squad with two from Aughnasheelin and one each from Aughawillan, Leitrim Gaels, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's and St Patrick's Dromahair.

The team is managed by Annaduff's Joe Cox with former Leitrim Senior team trainer Michael Moyles joined by Anthony Conway and Ronan O'Rourke as selectors.

The full Leitrim panel is as follows:

1. Yann Le Guen Aughawillan

2. Fintan Earley St Mary’s Kiltoghert

3. Liam Rowley (JC) Mohill

4. Shaun Chandler (JC) Leitrim Gaels

5. Sean Harkin Mohill

6. Conor O’Dwyer Fenagh St Caillin’s

7. Riordan O’Rourke Fenagh St Caillin’s

8. Aaron Hoare Aughnasheelin

9. Jack Gilheaney Fenagh St Caillin’s

10. Ciaran Cullen Aughnasheelin

11. Mark Diffley St Mary’s Kiltoghert

12. Paul Keaney St Mary’s Kiltoghert

13. Jordan Reynolds Mohill

14. Tom Prior Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

15. James Clancy St Patrick’s Dromahair

16. Sean Reynolds St Mary’s Kiltoghert

17. Evan Harkin Mohill

18. Mark Keegan Fenagh St Caillin’s

19. Cathal McHugh Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

20. Dylan Maguire Drumreilly

21. Oisin Bohan St Mary’s Kiltoghert

22. Diarmuid Kellegher St Mary’s Kiltoghert

23. Jack Barnes St Mary’s Kiltoghert

24. Ruairi Sheridn Glencar/Manorhamilton

25. Peter Prior Drumreilly

26. Diarmuid McKiernan Kiltubrid

27. Colin Moran Allen Gaels

28. David O'Connell St Mary’s Kiltoghert