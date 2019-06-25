GAA Connacht U20 Championship
Leitrim name team to take on Roscommon in Connacht U20 Championship
Leitrim U20s in action against Fermanagh - they take on Roscommon on Wednesday July 26
Manager Joe Cox has named a strong Leitrim team to face Roscommon in the opening round of the Connacht U20 Championship in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Wednesday, June 26, with two members of the county senior team starting.
Both Jack Gilheaney, who came on as a sub, and Riordan O'Rourke will start after the Fenagh St Caillin's pair were named on the Leitrim Senior panel for last Saturday's All-Ireland Qualifier match with Clare.
Fenagh St Caillin's,Mohill and St Mary's Kiltoghert all have three starters named on the squad with two from Aughnasheelin and one each from Aughawillan, Leitrim Gaels, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's and St Patrick's Dromahair.
The team is managed by Annaduff's Joe Cox with former Leitrim Senior team trainer Michael Moyles joined by Anthony Conway and Ronan O'Rourke as selectors.
The full Leitrim panel is as follows:
1. Yann Le Guen Aughawillan
2. Fintan Earley St Mary’s Kiltoghert
3. Liam Rowley (JC) Mohill
4. Shaun Chandler (JC) Leitrim Gaels
5. Sean Harkin Mohill
6. Conor O’Dwyer Fenagh St Caillin’s
7. Riordan O’Rourke Fenagh St Caillin’s
8. Aaron Hoare Aughnasheelin
9. Jack Gilheaney Fenagh St Caillin’s
10. Ciaran Cullen Aughnasheelin
11. Mark Diffley St Mary’s Kiltoghert
12. Paul Keaney St Mary’s Kiltoghert
13. Jordan Reynolds Mohill
14. Tom Prior Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
15. James Clancy St Patrick’s Dromahair
16. Sean Reynolds St Mary’s Kiltoghert
17. Evan Harkin Mohill
18. Mark Keegan Fenagh St Caillin’s
19. Cathal McHugh Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
20. Dylan Maguire Drumreilly
21. Oisin Bohan St Mary’s Kiltoghert
22. Diarmuid Kellegher St Mary’s Kiltoghert
23. Jack Barnes St Mary’s Kiltoghert
24. Ruairi Sheridn Glencar/Manorhamilton
25. Peter Prior Drumreilly
26. Diarmuid McKiernan Kiltubrid
27. Colin Moran Allen Gaels
28. David O'Connell St Mary’s Kiltoghert
