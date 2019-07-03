UPDATED: Mohill go top after Aughnasheelin walkover as Drumreilly stay unbeaten

Aughnasheelin’s concession of their Dunnes Bar Division 1 tie against Mohill was the big talking point of tonight’s round of Club League games while Drumreilly continued their remarkable season to stay unbeaten with victory over Drumkeerin.

Aughnasheelin, who are struggling badly with player numbers and player availability for midweek games, opted to concede the game to Mohill, a decision that put Mohill top of the table on 12 points after six games.

Aughnasheelin, on five points, lie in ninth place and in the relegation spots but crucially, they are level on points with Annaduff and can still avoid the drop if they can better the results achieved by Annaduff in the coming weeks.

Annaduff suffered a body blow in their efforts to avoid the drop when Leitrim Gaels handed them a nine point loss in Leitrim on Wednesday, the Gaels getting off to a flyer with an unanswered 1-5 before going on to win 4-12 to 1-12.

Annaduff got back into the game but three first half goals for the Gaels were something they just could not overcome. The result sees the Gaels jump to sixth in the table on six points, the same as Glencar/Manorhamilton but behind them on scoring difference.

St Mary’s secured a win that could go a long way to securing their place in the top eight teams for next year’s Division 1 campaign as they came from behind to beat Gortletteragh 3-8 to2-8.

The victory lifts the Carrick men above Glencar/Manorhamilton and into fourth place on eight points. For Gortletteragh, time is running out to retain their Division 1 status as they have yet to win a game in Division 1 this campaign and prop up the table.

In Division 2, Drumreilly set up a top of the table clash with Ballinaglera next Saturday when they maintained their 100% start to the season with a hard fought 1-9 to 0-9 victory over Drumkeerin at home. Leading 0-8 to 0-4 at the break, a second half goal proved crucial as Drumkeerin hit five points to just one for the home side.

The victory moves Drumreilly level on points with Ballinaglera on 14 apiece with both now on the verge of securing Division 2 football in 2020.

The defeat is a blow to Drumkeerin but not fatal as they have a two point gap back to Carrigallen who they meet this weekend is an absolutely must win game for both teams.

Cloone earned local bragging rights with a hard fought 2-13 to 2-10 victory over neighbours Aughavas. The result means that Cloone are now in sixth place in the table with seven points but to qualify for Division 2 football in 2020, they must make up a three point gap to Drumkeerin.

Aughavas remain in the bottom three and with three games left in their campaign, they looked destined for Division 3 football next year.

St Patrick’s Dromahair did their hopes of Division 2 football next year the world of good with a 0-18 to 0-8 victory over Glencar/Manorhamilton’s second string team. The result lifts them into third place on 11 points but they do have more games played than the teams around them.

