Ballinamore go top as battle of former champions ends all square

A comprehensive win over Melvin Gaels and a draw between former county champions Mohill and Aughawillan means that Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s sit top of the Dunnes Bar Division 1 League table today.

The Ballinamore are level on points with Mohill thanks to their 1-12 to 0-4 victory over Melvin Gaels while Mohill’s winning streak came to an end thanks to their 0-12 to 1-9 draw with reigning county champions Aughawillan on Wednesday evening.

It leaves Ballinamore and Mohill level on 15 points with O’Heslin’s in top spot by virtue of their superior scoring difference, plus 67 points to plus 62 - all of which was clocked up in the 11 point victory over Melvin Gaels.

Melvin Gaels remain in third place but are now three points adrift with just three games remaining and one ahead of St Mary’s Kiltoghert who had a hard fought 1-16 to 3-9 over Fenagh St Caillin’s on Wednesday evening, a result that leaves Fenagh three points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table.

Gortletteragh will definitely be playing Division 2 football in 2020 after their 0-14 to 1-7 loss to Annaduff on Wednesday evening. The victory moves Annaduff out of the bottom four places but they are far from safe as they are level on six points with Aughnasheelin, who they beat in the very first round of the League.

For Gortletteragh, with games against Allen Gaels this weekend, Leitrim Gaels and Mohill to come, they can still reach six points but both of the teams currently on six points have beaten Gortletteragh so even if Annaduff and Aughnasheelin were to lose their remaining three games, they still have the head to head result and a vastly superior scoring difference.

Aughnasheelin’s resurgence came to an end when they suffered a double scores defeat against Glencar/Manorhamilton, losing 2-16 to 0-11 while Allen Gaels suffered a heavy derby defeat to neighbours Leitrim Gaels on a 2-15 to 0-12 scoreline.

With three rounds to go, next weekend’s matches assume huge importance as it would be hard to see Allen Gaels and Fenagh St Caillin’s survive if they don’t pick up some points against Gortletteragh and Annaduff respectively.

At the top of the table, Ballinamore’s clash with St Mary’s and Glencar/Manor against Mohill are the stand out ties although the meeting of Aughawillan and Melvin Gaels will be interesting.

In Division 2, Drumkeerin cemented their place in the top four with a 3-9 to 0-9 victory over Kiltubrid while Eslin were comfortable winners over Bornacoola, 2-13 to 0-8. The result leaves Eslin just two points off the top four places but Drumkeerin do have a game in hand with two left to play.

Drumreilly were due to play Carrigallen on Wednesday evening but no result has appeared on the Leitrim GAA website and the Observer understands that Drumreilly conceded a walkover to their neighbours.

If so, Carrigallen would now have ten points and a game in hand on all of the teams ahead of them except Drumkeerin so they are far from out of the reckoning in the promotion hunt.

RESULTS

Dunnes Bar ACL Division 1

Fenagh St Caillin’s 3-9 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-16

Mohill 0-12 Aughawillan 1-9

Annaduff 0-14 Gortletteragh 1-7

Aughnasheelin 0-11 Glencar/Manorhamilton 2-16

Leitrim Gaels 2-15 Allen Gaels 0-12

Melvin Gaels 0-4 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 1-12

Dunnes Bar ACL Division 2

Drumkeerin 3-9 Kiltubrid 0-9

Eslin 2-13 Bornacoola 0-8