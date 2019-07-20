Aughnasheelin relegated as Division 2 anxiously awaits Drumreilly result

On a night when the race for the Dunnes Bar Division 1 Final was reduced to three teams, Aughnasheelin learned that they will be playing their League football in Division 2 next year after a five point loss to neighbours Fenagh St Caillin’s.

In the Dunnes Bar Division 2, three teams are waiting on the result of Sunday's Drumreilly v Glencar/Manorhamilton clash, a game that could decide who is playing division 2 football next year and who contests this year's league final.

In Division 1, the end came for Aughnasheelin as they needed a victory to have any hopes of overhauling Annaduff but their 3-13 to 2-11 loss to Fenagh St Caillin’s means that the best they can do is reach eight points, a tally already attained by Annaduff.

Even if Annaduff were to lose their remaining games to Melvin Gaels and Aughawillan and Aughnasheelin were to beat Melvin Gaels in their last game, Annaduff won the meeting between the two teams so they would survive in Division 1 for 2020.

At the top of the table, Mohill and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s stay top of the table with the Ballinamore men receiving a walkover from Allen Gaels while Mohill won a high scoring shootout against Gortletteragh, 3-23 to 3-13.

Ironically both teams meet each other in the final round where a loss for Mohill would actually see them qualify for the League Final! St Mary’s are chasing both teams having scoring an impressive 2-10 to 0-14 win over Aughawillan and they are two points behind.

The irony comes with the fact that St Mary’s beat Ballinamore and lost to Mohill so a Ballinamore win would see Mohill into the final regardless while a Mohill win would see St Mary’s, who meet Allen Gaels in their final game, into the final.

Glencar/Manorhamilton finished off their campaign with a big 2-16 to 1-11 over Leitrim Gaels while the meeting of Melvin Gaels and Annaduff was refixed for mid-August.

All those results mean that Ballinamore, Mohill, St Mary’s, Glencar/Manor, Melvin Gaels, Aughawillan, Leitrim Gaels and Annaduff will be playing Division 1 football next year while Fenagh St Caillin’s, Aughnasheelin, Allen Gaels and Gortletteragh will be in Division 2 with Ballinaglera, St Patrick’s Dromahair and two from Carrigallen, Drumreilly and Drumkeerin.

In the Dunnes Bar Division 2, St Patrick’s Dromahair must wait to see if their 2-14 to 2-7 victory over leaders Ballinaglera will be enough to earn them a place in the Division 2 Final or if Drumreilly will leap frog them.

Dromahair had a hard fought victory over Ballinaglera with Drumkeerin and Carrigallen, who both received walkovers from Eslin and Mohill respectively, falling short in their bid to make the top four.

As it stands tonight, Ballinaglera, Dromahair, Carrigallen and Drumkeerin are in the top four positions but a win for Drumreilly tomorrow would leave Drumkeerin playing Division 3 football next year and the League final between Ballinaglera and Drumreilly.

That would be due to the fact that Carrigallen beat Drumkeerin by just two points last Wednesday while Drumreilly would have the head to head result.

A Drumreilly loss would see Dromahair into the final and division 2 football for the top four as stated tonight but a draw for Drumreilly against Glencar/Manorhamilton’s second string side would mean chaos with a three way tie for the final two spots in Division 2 next week.

And with all teams benefitting from walkovers, scoring differences cannot be used which would mean a series of playoff games.

All depends on the result of Drumreilly and Glencar/Manorhamilton on Sunday afternoon.

The full list of weekend results is as follows:

DUNNES BAR DIVISION 1

Fenagh St Caillin’s 3-13 Aughnasheelin 2-11

Allen Gaels scr Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s w/o

Mohill 3-22 Gortletteragh 3-13

Leitrim Gaels 1-11 Glencar/Manorhamilton 2-16

Aughawillan 0-14 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-10

DUNNES BAR DIVISION 2

Bornacoola 1-8 Cloone 0-11

Eslin scr Drumkeerin w/o

Aughavas 2-18 Kiltubrid 1-14

Ballinaglera 2-7 St Patrick’s Dromahair 2-14

Carrigallen w/o Mohill scr