Leitrim GAA fans are in for a special treat in this week's Leitrim Observer as we publish a special 24 page souvenir supplement to mark the exact date Leitrim last won the Connacht Senior Football Championship - July 24, 1994.

The 25th anniversary of the team's remarkable achievement in lifting the Nestor Cup is celebrated in the special supplement with interviews and pictures from that glorious Summer when Leitrim defeated Roscommon, Galway and Mayo to become Kings of Connacht for only the second time.

Included in our special supplement:

Leitrim's only All-Star in 1994 Seamus Quinn looks back on an amazing year

John O’Mahony recalls what it took to lead Leitrim to the promised land

Tommy Moran chats to Fiona Heavey about what it was like off the field in 1994

Martin McHugh talks to Philip Rooney

Aidan Rooney talks of the ambition that drove him and his teammates to success

Captain is still leading the way for his teammates

The one that got away! What might have been in 1995

Leitrim's secret agent Brendan Harvey recalls his spying missions for the Green & Gold

Leitrim PRO Declan Bohan gives a fan's perspective on what 1994 meant

Observer Sports Editor John Connolly recalls the days when Leitrim ruled Connacht

Also included is a special centre-page spread of pictures of the Leitrim team that started the Connacht Final, the entire Leitrim panel and the team when they were honoured by the Connacht GAA Council at this year's Connacht Final.

We hope you enjoy looking back and remembering Leitrim's greatest day!