Big guns wins big in Senior grade as Drumkeerin denied by Annaduff

Big wins for the big guns were the order of the day for the first round of the Connacht Gold Senior Championship as Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's, Mohill, St Mary's Kiltoghert and Glencar/Manorhamilton all scored double digit wins.

Drumreilly continue to defy the odds against them with a hard fought win over Gortletteragh while in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship, last year's finalists Annaduff had to come from three down to snatch a draw against Drumkeerin.

There was a minute's silence at the game's in Ballinamore and Drumshanbo for the late Tommy "Spike" McCormack Junior who suddenly passed away while on holiday, the former Powerlifting champion also a noted player with Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's.

With Aughawillan laying down a marker on Friday evening, their rivals were keen to match them and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's certainly did that, Dominic Corrigan's side absolutely hammering St Patrick's Dromahair in the first half as they led 0-17 to 0-1 at the halftime break.

There was no let up for Ballinamore in the second half as they cruised to a comprehensive 4-26 to 1-2 victory in Shane McGettigan Park, their 33 point victory quite an amazing tally.

St Mary's Kiltoghert scored a comprehensive 5-15 to 0-12 victory over Allen Gaels in Ballinamore, Robbie Lowe's first half goal the difference between the teams at the break. However, in the second half, the Carrick men cut loose with goals from Daire Farrell, Conor McWeeney, Oisin Bohan and Jack Barnes as the Drumshanbo men's challenge completely fell away.

In Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Glencar/Manorhamilton turned on the style in the second half to see off Fenagh St Caillin's. The Manor men led 0-10 to 1-4 at the break but two second half goals saw them comfortably to a 12 point victory.

Mohill were without a host of players but made light of their absence as they saw off the challenge of Melvin Gaels 3-9 to 0-8. Mohill's victory was built on three first half goals as they led early on by 3-4 to 0-2 and Melvin Gaels were never able to close the gap.

The only other Senior game was in Cloone were Drumreilly scored an impressive 1-13 to 0-12 victory over Gortletteragh, a victory that was only secured thanks to a Declan Maxwell goal two minutes into added time. The sides were level at 0-6 apiece at the break but Drumreilly had edged in front by three points.

In the Intermediate Championship, Annaduff recovered from a three point deficit with six minutes to go to earn a draw against Drumkeerin who lined up without the influential Cathal McCauley. A goal from Sean McNabola got Annaduff level but the remainder of the game saw Drumkeerin got two points clear.

Annaduff fought back to tie the scores at 0-13 to 2-6 but Drumkeerin again regained the lead until a successful 45 from Annaduff four minutes into added time ensured the game ended all square.

Eslin scored an important 1-13 to 1-10 victory over Kiltubrid while Ballinaglera had five points to spare over Aughavas, 2-14 to 2-9, in a game where Aughavas really tested their opponents.

Connacht Gold Senior FC Results

St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-15 Allen Gaels 0-12

Gortletteragh 0-12 Drumreilly 1-13

St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-2 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 4-26

Fenagh St Caillin’s 2-5 Glencar/Manorhamilton 2-17

Melvin Gaels 0-8 Mohill 3-9

Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC results

Ballinaglera 2-13 Aughavas 2-9

Eslin 1-13 Kiltubrid 1-10

Annaduff 2-8 Drumkeerin 0-14