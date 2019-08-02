Glencar/Manor start 50th celebrations off with 24 point destruction of Gortletteragh

Glencar/Manorhamilton got their 50th anniversary celebrations off to a rip-roaring start on Friday night in Cloone when they completed and utterly destroyed the challenge of a poor Gortletteragh side in round 2 of the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship.

An early Jack Heslin goal chance, save by keeper Anthony McDonald, hinted that we might get a contest here but in truth, it was no contest from the first whistle as a rampant Glencar/Manorhamilton had five points on the board inside ten minutes and 11 in total by the time Gortletteragh opened their account on the 20th minute.

A 0-15 to 0-2 halftime lead was an accurate picture of how the first half went as Glencar/Manor's pace and movement in attack met with token resistance while Gortletteragh's attack ran aground on a tough tackling Manor defence. Conor Dolan led the way with a remarkable eight points, three from play.

The second half didn't get any better although the pace of the game naturally slipped. James Rooney got the first goal six minutes into the half and Glencar/Manor would add further majors from Evan Sweeney and Conor Dolan. A straight red card for David Mulvey added to Gortletteragh's woes.

