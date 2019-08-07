Mass of thanksgiving for Leitrim hurlers

A thanksgiving mass for the Leitrim hurlers' success in the Lory Meagher competition will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon this Friday, August 9, at 8pm.

Refreshments will be served afterwards in The Bush Hotel with the Lory Meagher Cup in attendance.

All players, family members and supporters welcome.

GAANOW has the highlights of Saturday’s thrilling Lory Meagher Cup final, where Leitrim hurlers edged out Lancashire in extra time to capture the silverware. pic.twitter.com/HO1BbT3D8m — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 25, 2019

