Mass of thanksgiving for Leitrim hurlers

A thanksgiving mass for the Leitrim hurlers' success in the Lory Meagher competition will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon this Friday, August 9, at 8pm.

Refreshments will be served afterwards in The Bush Hotel with the Lory Meagher Cup in attendance.

All players, family members and supporters welcome.

