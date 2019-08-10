Manor and Ballinamore storm into Senior Quarter-Finals

Glencar/Manorhamilton and Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s booked their places in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship Quarter-Finals with comprehensive wins over two of their nearest challengers.

Round 3 of the Senior grade and the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship took place on Saturday night amidst rain and poor conditions but the Manor and Ballinamore men made light work of the conditions to score impressive wins.

Glencar/Manorhamilton handed Mohill a staggering 1-20 to 1-6 defeat in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. The game was won in the first half with Glencar/Manor leading 0-13 to 1-0 at the halftime interval.

Mohill would add six points in the second half but Glencar/Manor would still outscore them with a further 1-3 to go top of the group with two games left.

The scale of the defeat, rather than the defeat itself, will be a shock to Mohill who had carved an impressive route through the group so far but they have had a history of losing a shock game in the group stages before.

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s and St Mary’s Kiltoghert was expected to be a barn burner but the conditions meant it never truly got going. Ballinamore led by five points at halftime, 0-7 to 0-2, and while they added only three scores in the second half, three of them were goals as they ran out 13 point winners.

For St Mary’s, a developing young team, this is the first serious challenge they have come up against and it didn’t go well. How they react to this will tell us much of their prospects for the rest of the year.

Aughawillan put their loss to neighbours Ballinamore behind them with a comprehensive 0-20 to 1-9 victory over St Patrick’s Dromahair. Yet from the scoreline, you’d have never judged that Dromahair were leading 1-5 to 0-6 at the halftime interval, leading many to wonder if a shock was on the cards.

It wasn’t as the defending championship hit 14 points in the second half to just four for the north Leitrim men, leaving them locked at the bottom of the table.

Melvin Gaels also finally hit form as they ran out 5-16 to 1-9 victors over Gortletteragh who remain fixed to the bottom of the table. Gortletteragh must now beat Mohill and Fenagh St Caillin’s to avoid the relegation playoff series.

In the Smith Monumentals IFC, Leitrim Gaels and Drumkeerin picked up important wins in Group 1. Leitrim Gaels handed previously undefeated Carrigallen their first loss of the campaign thanks to a 1-15 to 1-10 scoreline, lifting them to the top of the table on scoring difference.

Drumkeerin’s eight point win over Cloone was their first of the campaign, the 1-11 to 1-3 win moving them ahead of Cloone by virtue of head to head and with a meeting with Ballinamore’s second string, they have a great chance of making the quarter-finals.

In Group 2, Eslin handed Ballinaglera their first defeat of the campaign to go top of the table after a hard fought game that went right down to the wire. Ballinaglera led 2-4 to 1-6 at the break but Eslin came back to take the verdict on a 1-13 to 2-9 scoreline.

Bornacoola also picked up an important win when they defeated Aughavas 2-10 to 0-14, a result that moves them into third in the table with a number of games to be played on Sunday.

Full results from Sunday’s games:

2019 Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship

Group 1: Mohill 1-6 Glencar/Manorhamilton 1-20; Melvin Gaels 5-16 Gortletteragh 1-9

Group 2: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 3-8 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 0-4; Aughawillan 0-20 St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-9

2019 Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1: Leitrim Gaels 1-15 Carrigallen 1-10; Drumkeerin 1-11 Cloone 1-3

Group 2: Ballinaglera 2-9 Eslin 1-13; Aughavas 0-14 Bornacoola 2-10