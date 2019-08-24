Melvin Gaels win crucial clash with Fenagh as Ballinamore win big

Melvin Gaels took a major step towards booking their place in the Connacht Gold Senior Championship Quarter-Finals when they had seven points to spare over Fenagh St Caillin’s in a must win encounter in Drumshanbo.

On a weekend when all the qualifiers from Group 2 were decided thanks to Aughawillan’s draw with St Mary’s Kiltoghert on Friday night, the only item of interest was would Group 1 follow the same way and be decided with a full round to go.

Melvin Gaels did what was asked of them as they pulled away in the second half to beat Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-17 to 0-10. The result sees the Kinlough men leap frog into second place but Mohill have to play Gortletteragh on Sunday evening in Ballinamore.

With Drumreilly mounting stern resistance against Glencar/Manorhamilton before going down to a 2-12 to 1-9 defeat in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, the battle for the quarter-final spots may yet come down to points difference.

For Fenagh to make the playoffs, their easiest path would be for Melvin Gaels to beat Glencar/Manorhamilton and Drumreilly lose to Mohill and once they beat Gortletteragh, they would pip Drumreilly by virtue of the head to head result.

A three way tie on four points would not appear to suit Fenagh as their scoring difference of minus 27 points is vastly inferior to Drumreilly’s plus 1, Mohill’s plus five and Melvin Gaels plus 12. That scenario would mean they would need to beat Gortletteragh in by a cricket score and hope that Drumreilly lose by a similar amount.

Melvin Gaels are not quite out of it yet as they must avoid a big defeat to deadly rivals Glencar/Manorhamilton who are already assured of top place in the table, meaning they could rest their entire team if they so wished.

The team Glencar/Manorhamilton are most likely to face in the Quarter-Finals are Allen Gaels who suffered a massive 5-23 to 1-12 loss at the hands of Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s in Cloone on Saturday evening.

The result confirms top spot for Dominic Corrigan’s powerful side while Allen Gaels are limping into the quarter-finals, having picked up a few injuries in this one-sided contest.

Dromahair won the battle of the bottom two as they defeated Aughnasheelin 1-13 to 2-6, a result that may prove vital when it comes to the relegation series as they would be ranked higher than Aughnasheelin.

SEE THIS WEEK’S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR FULL REPORTS