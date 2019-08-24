Aughavas need help as Annaduff and Eslin stay top

Annaduff and Eslin underlined their good form in this year’s Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship as they scored important wins on Saturday evening while Aughavas have been left needing a lot of help to avoid the relegation series.

With three games in group 2 and just one in group 1, the picture for the Intermediate grade won’t become clear until after Sunday’s games but Annaduff’s impressive and high scoring win over Carrigallen (3-18 to 1-17) confirmed their place at the top of the table.

Gavin O’Brien’s first half goal gave Annaduff a 1-13 to 0-9 halftime lead and while Carrigallen came more into the game in the second half, further goals from Kenny Cox and Liam Taylor ensured a comfortable and impressive win.

Carrigallen will wonder what they had to do to win - Annaduff were the superior team on the day but how many teams will score 1-17 and not win in this year’s championship?

In Group 2, Eslin had a hard fought four point win over Aughavas, a win that secures Eslin’s place in the quarter-finals but also leaves Aughavas needing a miracle to avoid the relegation series.

Aughavas face Kiltubrid in the final round, needing a win to draw level with their final round opponents on four points. A Bornacoola win or a draw, against Ballinaglera, would mean it would come down to head to head so an Aughavas win would see them through.

A three way tie may also suit Aughavas as they possess a superior scoring difference to Bornacoola (minus 1 to minus 9) so they could still go through with Kitubrid in that event.

Of course, a Kiltubrid win or draw would see them safely into the quarter-finals and they must be feeling pretty good after a comprehensive 4-10 to 1-8 victory over Bornacoola that pulls them back down into the relegation mire.

Bornacoola actually started best with a penalty goal midway through the first half but goals from Eoin McLoughlin and Keelin McKeon (penalty) put them in command and further goals from Fionn O’Brien and Emmet Mahon secured the vital victory.

In the final game in the group, Ballinalgera confirmed their place in the quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-16 to 2-7 victory over Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher, an early goal from Seamus McMorrow setting them on their way to victory.

SEE THIS WEEK’S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR REPORTS