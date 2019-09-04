County Board move Club Quarter-Finals to avoid All-Ireland Replay clash

Leitrim GAA County Board have announced that all Club Championship Quarter-Final clashes will be played on Sunday September 15, to avoid a clash with the replay of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final.

The draw of Dublin and Kerry in last Sunday's epic Croke Park clash and the announcement that the replay would be held on Saturday September 14, immediately raised problems for the county board with the quarter-finals of the Connacht Gold Senior and Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship scheduled for that weekend.

With the bulk of the games traditionally scheduled for the Saturday evening, Leitrim Competitions Control Committee have takn the decision to schedule all quarter-finals on Sunday September 15, meaning a very busy day for club officials and fans.

In an announcement on Twitter on Wednesday morning, the County Board confirmed that all games would take place on the Sunday to avoid a clash with the replay.

It could mean four double headers for fans to choose from on September 15, but the switch is bad news for fans of the Ladies game with the All-Ireland Ladies Finals taking place in Croke Park on the same day.

More details of finalised fixtures when we get them.