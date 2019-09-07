Clash of the champions as Aughawillan put title on line against Mohill

An interesting draw for the quarter-finals of the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football sees a clash of the last two County Champions when title holders Aughawillan take on the Mohill team they dethroned last year.

The clash of Aughawillan, winners in 2014, 2016 and 2018 with Mohill, winners in 2015 and 2017, is the big game of the quarter-finals with Aughawillan missing out on second place in the group by virtue of St Mary's superior scoring difference.

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's, who didn't have to play after Aughnasheelin conceded their game, top Group 2 and will face neighbours Drumreilly in the Quarter-finals while Group 1 winners Glencar/Manorhamilton will take on Allen Gaels in the quarter-finals.

The remaining clash is an intriguing clash between Melvin Gaels, who handed Glencar/Manorhamilton their first defeat of the campaign on Saturday, and St Mary's Kiltoghert.

The full quarter-final draw is as follows:

Glencar/Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels

Mohill v Aughawillan

Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert

Drumreilly v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's

