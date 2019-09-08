Venues and times set for Leitrim Club Championship Quarter-Finals

The venues and times for next Sunday's Connacht Gold Senior and Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championships have been announced with games in Cloone, Ballinamore, Drumshanbo and Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

The big double header goes to Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday which hosts the meeting of favourites Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's and their neighbours Drumreilly at 4.30 pm before the battle of the champions takes place, current holders Aughawillan facing the Mohill side they dethroned in last year's final.

Ballinamore hosts the meeting of Melvin Gaels and St Mary's Kiltoghert at 12.30 on Sunday with Glencar/Manorhamilton taking on Allen Gaels at 2pm.

In the Smith Monumentals IFC quarter-finals, Cloone hosts the derby clash of Annaduff and Bornacoola at 12 noon with Kiltubrid and Leitrim Gaels at 1.30 while Drumshanbo will host the meeting of Ballinaglera and Carrigallen at 12 noon with Eslin and Drumkeerin taking place at 1.30 pm.

The following is the full list of fixtures:

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 15

Connacht Gold Senior Championship Quarter-Finals

Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert in Ballinamore 12.30

Glencar/Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels in Ballinamore 2.00

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's v Drumreilly in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 4.30

Aughawillan v Mohill in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 6.00

Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals

Annaduff v Bornacoola in Cloone 12 noon

Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels in Cloone 1.30

Ballinaglera v Carrigallen in Drumshanbo 12 noon

Eslin v Drumkeerin in Drumshanbo 1.30

In other fixtures, the replay of the Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship Division 1 Final between St Mary's Kiltoghert and Mac Diarmada Gaels has been fixed for this Friday, September 13, in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada at 6pm.

Due to the above games and the unavailability of referees on Saturday September 14, it has been decided that the Under 15 Championship will now commence on Saturday September 21.