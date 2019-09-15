BREAKING: Semi-Final draw sees Mohill take on Ballinamore as north Leitrim giants clash

North Leitrim derbies galore in the Leitrim Club Championship semi-finals with the news that Melvin Gaels will take on Glencar/Manorhamilton and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's will take on 2017 champions Mohill.

Mohill won an excellent contest to end the reign of champions Aughawillan (1-16 to 0-11) in the one contest worthy of the name in the Connacht Gold Senior Championship Quarters Finals as Ballinamore, Melvin Gaels and Glencar/Manorhamilton all had very comfortable wins.

Melvin Gaels will take on their neighbours Glencar/Manor with Mohill taking on Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's.

In the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship, there is another north Leitrim derby with Drumkeerin drawn to face neighbours Ballinaglera while the two favourites for the title, Annaduff and Leitrim Gaels will meet in the semi-finals.

Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Finals

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's v Mohill

Glencar/Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels

Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Finals

Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels

Drumkeerin v Ballinaglera

