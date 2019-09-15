Annaduff and Gaels cruise as Ballinaglera and Drumkeerin score big wins

The favourites for the Smith Monuementals Intermediate Championship title are on a collision course in the semi-finals after both Annaduff and Leitrim Gaels scored impressive wins in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

With Ballinaglera and Drumkeerin both avoiding the big two in the semi-finals, both north Leitrim would relish the chance of building on their excellent quarter-final displays in a derby semi-final.

Annaduff were up against neighbours Bornacoola in the first game in Cloone on Sunday and despite some impressive points from Ray Cox, Frank and Sean McNabola, the freetaking of Sean McKeon kept their neighbours in touch.

However, a burst just after the break that yielded three unanswered points was followed by a Ray Cox goal and from then on, Annaduff never looked back as they cruised to a 1-17 to 0-8 victory.

Leitrim Gaels set out ending their quarter-final clash with Kiltubrid as a contest early on and they did just that, firing over five unanswered points before a specactular shot on the spin from Enda Moreton found the net midway through the half. Leitrim Gaels would go on to lead 1-9 to 0-1 at the break.

The scoring rate slowed dramatically in the second half but a Brian Treacy goal five minutes from the end of normal time put the seal on a comprehensive and easy 2-14 to 0-4 victory for Leitrim Gaels.

Drumkeerin upset favourites Eslin with a comrpehensive 2-12 to 0-6 victory in Drumshanbo. A tight first half saw Drumkeerin lead by just a point at the break but a goal from James Gallagher of Creevelea suddenly opened up a gap and the north Leitrim men poured through it.

Eslin, for whom Conor Beirne was carrying an injury, had no answer to Drumkeerin's dominance in the battle for possession and a second goal from Aidan Dolan confirmed Drumkeerin's place in the semi-finals.

Drumkeerin will face neigbhours Ballinaglera in the semi-final after Carrigallen were dispatched on a 3-11 to 2-8 scoreline. Ballinaglera led 1-7 to 1-4 at halftime but seemed in trouble thanks to a black card for Seamie McMorrow. Carrigallen fought back to close the gap but two second half goals were enough to see Ballinaglera through to the semi-finals.

