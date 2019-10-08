Connacht SFC draw 2020

BREAKING: Leitrim to face Mayo in 2020 Connacht Semi-Finals

Connacht GAA President Gerry McGovern makes the draw with John Prenty and Darren Frehill on RTE Radio this morning

Leitrim will play James Horan's Mayo in the 2020 Connacht Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals next year after the draw was made live on RTE Radio this morning.

It should mean a home game for Terry Hyland's team who will start as Leitrim have not met All-Ireland Quarter-Finalists Mayo in the Provincial Championship since 2012 when the Green & Gold suffered a record breaking defeat in Elvery's McHale Park in Castlebar.

Dates and venues will be fixed by the Connacht GAA Council in the coming weeks. The full draw is as follows:

Quarter-Finals

New York v Galway

London v Roscommon

Mayo v Leitrim

Semi-Finals

New York or Galway v Sligo

Mayo or Leitrim v London or Roscommon