Shane Moran named County Player of the Year as Sean Maxwell wins Hall of Fame Award

Shane Moran has been named as Leitrim County Player of the Year for 2019 after a momentous year for the Senior footballers in this year's Leitrim GAA County Board Awards while Drumreilly's Sean Maxwell will receive the Jim Lynch Hall of Fame Award.

Leitrim GAA officially released the list of winners for the Awards which will be presented early next year with Moran taking the top gong after a series of outstanding displays for Terry Hyland's troops on the march for promotion to Division 3 and an appearance in Croke Park in the Division 4 Final earlier this year.

Enda Moreton wins the prestigious County Hurler of the Year Award in a year that saw Leitrim win the Lory Meagher Cup for the first time while Conor Dolan completes a clean sweep of personal highlights by taking the Senior Club Player of the Year Award having captained Glencar/Manorhamilton to the Fenagh Cup and landing the Senior Final Man of the Match award.

The full list of Award winners is as follows:

Jim Lynch Hall of Fame: Sean Maxwell Drumreilly

County Player of Year: Shane Moran Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

Senior Club Player of Year: Conor Dolan Glencar/Manorhamilton

Intermediate Club Player of Year: David Bruen Leitrim Gaels

Junior Club Player of Year: Alan Doonan, Fenagh, St. Caillin’s

Senior Referee of Year: Seamus Mulhern St. Mary’s Kiltoghert

Minor Player of Year: Barry McWeeney Kiltubrid

U16 Player of Year: Gavin Reynolds St Mary’s Kiltoghert

Coiste na nÓg Referee of Year: Mark McCloskey Bornacoola

Club Grounds of Year: Aughavas GAA

County Hurler of Year: Enda Moreton Carrick Hurling

Senior Club Hurler of Year: James Glancy Carrick Hurling

Junior Hurler of Year: Shane Mallon Carrick Hurling

Senior Handballer of Year: Ed Lee Fenagh

Juvenile Handballer of Year: Benoit McKiernan Annaduff

Congratulations to all the winners.