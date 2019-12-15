McCartin reports surplus of over €270,000 for 2019

Leitrim GAA County Board recorded an official surplus of over €270,000 for 2019 revealed County Board Treasurer Martin McCartin at Sunday's County Board Convention in The Bush Hotel.

Announcing that Leitrim GAA had recorded income of €1,758,485 for the year ending October 31, 2019, Martin said that expenditure came in at €1,483,716 meaning that the Board recorded an official surplus of €274,769 for the year gone by.

However, Martin cautioned delegates that the majority of the surplus was accounted by donations for the very successful Help Build the Wall campaign for the McGovern Aughavas Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence and if those figures were taken out, the normal operating surplus amounted to approximately €30,000.

County team administration expenses dropped from €474,494 in 2018 to €381,566 in 2019 but €94,445 of the 2018 figure was made up of the cost of the trip to New York for the Connacht Senior Championship clash.

Gate receipts for the year raised by €210, from €144,221 to €144,431, while commercial income also rose significantly from €128,810 in 2018 to €181,355 during the past year, a figure that also included €50,000 from the McGoverns of Aughavas.

FULL DETAILS OF THE TREASURER'S REPORT IN THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER