GAA Club notes extra

ST MICHAEL'S

Thank you: A big thank you this week goes to all involved in our very successful Super Fuel & Holiday Draw. We really appreciate all the help and support we receive each year for this draw; to everyone who bought tickets and who sold tickets. We had winners from a variety of sale sources; online, envelopes, Club Members, our sales pitches outside retail outlets! A big thank you goes to the sponsors who year after year support the Club through sponsoring the magnificent prizes that are on offer each year. Finally, the hard working Draw Committee who work tirelessly to organise every aspect of the draw. Your time, dedication and enthusiasm is recognised and appreciated.

Winter Skills: Thanks to all who supported the Winter skills sessions for U8s and U9s. Fantastic effort and improvement shown by all.

Underage Presentation: The presentation night for the U6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 panels is January 10th 2020 in the Complex, there will be more details nearer the time.

Lotto: Gift Vouchers are now available for the Club lotto, €50 for the year, to purchase please contact any of the Club Officers. The jackpot is now €1,200 and the next draw is December 29.

Christmas Wishes: Wishing all our Club members, players and supporters near and far a very happy and healthy Christmas with every good wish for a sporting and successful 2020!

CORLOUGH

Christmas Lotto: House Draw: Hamper: Mary Flanagan Muineal, €50: Bernie McGovern; €30: Ann McGovern Tullytrasna; €20: Hugh McGovern Muineal; Bottle of Wine: John McGovern Knockmore (Jr); Bottle of Wine: Ronan Kelleher Bawnboy; Sweets: John McGovern Knockmore (Snr). Counties: Westmeath, Galway, Wicklow, Mayo. €50: Kevin Feehan c/o Aiden Cassidy; €30: Michael McGovern Tonlagee;€20: Adrian McCartin Aughavas; Ruairi & Erin McManus Corraleehan; James McGovern Dernaslieve; Colm & Sinead Heerey Derrycassan c/o Hugh Patrick Prior. Next Lotto €5,100 January 10, 2020.

U20 Final: Good luck to the Dernacrieve U20 team in the replay of their Championship Final. The game is fixed for New Year’s Eve at 1:30 in Ballyconnell. We also send good wishes for a speedy recovery to Kevin McGovern and Peadar Caffrey following their recent injuries.

Charity game: The St Stephen’s Day charity game will be held on December 26, at 2:30pm. Proceeds go towards WillowBridge Special Educational Needs School. Music afterwards in Feehans from 6:30 to 9pm. Please support.

Word of Thanks: Thank you to all who supported the club or helped out in anyway during the year. Happy New Year to all our members.

ALLEN GAELS

Lotto: There was no winner of tonight's lotto jackpot of €2600 with the numbers 2-11-22-23 drawn out. The 5 winners of €20 are: Elizabeth Smith, Tarmon; Farrell McKeon, Corryard; Gerry Kelly, Carrick-on-Shannon; Mairin Heron Corlough & Thomas Nolan, Cortober. Next weeks jackpot now stands at €2700. Thanks again for all your continued support.

25 Card Drive: The card game continues in Aras Padraig every Sunday night at 8:30pm. All welcome.

Walk for Lorraine: The 3rd Lorraine Lynch memorial walk takes place again this year on St. Stephen's day at 12 noon, again from the Mayflower Drumshanbo. Registration from 11.30am and this year proceeds are going towards North West STOP suicide prevention. This is a massive worthy cause and we ask you in any way to please support. Admission is €10 each or €20 for a family and refreshments will be served in the Mayflower afterwards.

Leitrim Minors: Congrats to Radek Oberwan, Conor Flood & Jake Tobin who were all selected to be on the Leitrim minor team for 2020

National Club Draw: Tickets are now available for the annual National club draw. Please contact any club official to purchase a ticket available for only €10 with fantastic prizes to be won.

Club Registration: Club registration for 2020 is now due and can be paid to registrars Alan Wynne or Declan Lynch at any time and there will be a registration evening in January.

Christmas: The club would like to wish all our players, members, supporters, coaches, families and friends a very happy & safe Christmas.

ST RONAN'S

Lotto: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot when the draw was held at the weekend. The numbers drawn were 10,11,16 and 23. Consolation prizes were won by the following €70 Pat Bruen, Keadue, €30 Paul & Chloe, Keadue, €20 Mags/Jackson, Arigna, €20 John Quinn, Keadue, €20 Teresa Evans, Geevagh. The jackpot next week will be €5,300 and the draw will be held in Saddlers.

Sympathy: The club extends its sympathy to the Conway Family, Arigna on the death of Paddy which took place at the weekend. May he rest in peace.

SHANNON GAELS

U14 Feile All Ireland 2019: In June of this year our combined U14 team took part in the All-Ireland Feile which was hosted by Connacht GAA. It was a wonderful weekend for our clubs both as a competing team as well as a host club to teams from Tipperary, Leitrim , Roscommon , Meath and Western Australia. In the opening rounds we recorded wins over Elphin Ballinameen, Clara from Kilkenny and our host team Arravale Rovers from Tipperary town. We defeated Milltown from Galway in the All-Ireland quarterfinal and we defeated St Mary’s from Ardee Co Louth in the All-Ireland Semi-final. We had deservedly earned our place in the All-Ireland Final where we faced Drumhowan Gaels from County Monaghan on the 30th of June in Claremorris. We were very evenly matched against our All Ireland opposition and there was never more than three points between the teams at any stage in a final full of tension and drama. We went a point up in the last quarter and it looked like we were on our way to All Ireland glory, but Monaghan scored the next two points to win by a single score. Despite the huge disappointment we had a wonderful weekend of football both on the playing field and as a host club and host venue. In Kilmore over the Feile weekend we hosted 5 games for our visiting clubs of Western Australia, Oran ( Roscommon), St Brigids from Leitrim, Bective Canninstown from County Meath and Arravale Rovers from Tipperary town. The Feile Committee would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank the following groups. The Host families who opened their homes for the weekend and provided food and accommodation to the players and coaches from Tipperary. Host Families: Kennedys, Wynnes , Murrays, Taylors, Flanagan’s, O’Connors, Lowes, Dwyer’s, Devaneys, McElhones, Holahans, McKeons and Caslin.

Feile Sponsors: Between new team sports kit for the players, food and entertainment for the teams including our host team, and food for the five teams, coaches and supporters visiting Kilmore, Leitrim Crystal plaque presentations to Western Australia and Arravale Rovers the total Feile bill came to just over €3,000. All of this was financed by very generous sponsorship from the following: Door Motion (Paddy Murray); Supermacs Carrick; Taylor Cleaning Services (Tom Taylor) ; Masonite International (Gerard Holahan); National Automation; McHugh’s Carrick-on-Shannon; Connacht Gold / Homeland; PC Cabs (Paul Corcoran); John Craughwell. A number of parents who made contributions towards the team kit.

Support team based in Kilmore: Thanks to the support team based at the pitch in Kilmore for the host games who served up 400 portions of sandwiches to the visiting teams , coaches , officials and supporters. Barbara Devaney, Patricia Holahan, Clare Collins, Josie Munnelly, Teresa Kenoy, Aoife Devaney , Maeve Holahan, Deirdre Devaney, Rachel Devaney, Sarah McLoughlin & Olivia Munnelly. Thanks to Shane McElhone and Brian Carroll for their work at the pitch over the weekend and thanks to the line’s men and umpires for the host games Gerry Tiernan, Michael McGuire , Niall McLoughlin and Aaron Devaney. Thanks to the Dangan Community Centre committee for the use of the centre for entertaining our host team and to Gary Kelleher for putting on the disco on the Saturday night.

Team and Coaches: Huge congratulations to the team on coming so close to All Ireland glory and to the coaching and backup team of Paddy Murray, John Craughwell, Bobby Lowe, Kevin Creighton, Harry Rhynn, Lorna Kennedy and Ian Bushell. The three combined clubs worked very well together in association with the Shannon Gaels ladies committee in preparation for the Feile for several weeks before the event and over the course of the weekend. There were 836 games played in 48 hours by 352 teams with 176 clubs acting as host clubs. It was a mammoth task in organising such an event and great credit must go to the Roscommon GAA County Board, Connacht GAA and to the event sponsor John West. The Feile weekend show cases and represents the very best that is our unique “Gaelic Athletic Association”. Kilmore Shannon Gaels and St Ronans look forward to Feile 2020 where we will be the Div1 representatives from County Roscommon in the competition hosted by Donegal.

Lotto Results: Results from draw in dickies Saturday last Saturday . Numbers 1, 2, 5, 17; jackpot not won. €20 winners: John O'Hara Rockmount; Sean Connaghton Ballymore; Phil Kelly Cortober; Liam Murtagh Green Rushes; Eddie Egan c/o 4Ps. Jackpot now stands at €4,500. Next draw takes place in The Croghan Bar on Saturday January 4.

Congratulations: to Niamh O'Dowd & Brian Cregg who got married on Friday last. Wishing you health and happiness from everyone in the club.

Christmas Party: Our Christmas party night takes place on Saturday December 28, at 9.30pm in Glancy’s Bar. Everyone welcome to come along and enjoy a good nights entertainment. Music by Carol I Dowd. Wear your favourite Christmas jumper or your most glitzy outfit. Prize on the night for best dressed lady & gent. Spot prizes throughout the night, presentation on the night to top selling lotto team. There will also be a special draw with cash prizes for annual lotto members. Hope to see everyone there.

Festive greetings: The club wishes everyone a Happy Christmas and a wonderful 2020.