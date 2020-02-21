BREAKING: Connacht U20 Semi-Final between Leitrim and Galway moved to Elphin's Orchard Park

Leitrim GAA have announced that Saturday's Eirgrid Connacht U20 Football Championship Semi-Final between Leitrim and Galway will now be played at Elphin's Orchard Park in Roscommon.

The match will now take place at the same throw-in time of 2pm but with Leitrim having lost home venue for their crunch championship encounter against the Tribesmen.

The match had fallen victim to the weather last weekend when it was called off at under an hour's notice due to an unplayable pitch at Philly McGuinness Park in Mohill, the game having been moved there from Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Concerns had been raised about the Carrick venue's ability to host both the U20 game and Sunday's vital Allianz NFL Division 3 encounter between Leitrim and Offaly.

The winners of Saturday's refixed game will face Roscommon in the Final with Leitrim travelling to Dr Hyde Park on Saturday March 7, were the Green & Gold to prevail on Saturday.