Hurlers and Ladies suffer League defeats on a weekend of Leitrim losses

A tough weekend for Leitrim GAA was compounded by a tough loss for the County hurlers against Sligo and a first League loss for the Ladies team away in Carlingford.

Leitrim hurlers made the short journey to Markievicz Park to take on long time rivals Sligo in a vital Allianz NHL Division 3B clash and the home team got off to a perfect start with a first minute goal from Joe McHugh. Three points from Karl McDermott and one from Enda Moreton kept Leitrim in touch before Keith Raymond struck for a second goal.

A Karl McDermott goal from a penalty gave Leitrim some hope but Sligo still led 2-11 to 1-8 at the halftime break. And the home side increased their lead to seven points early in the second half as they appeared on the road to victory.

However, Leitrim started to fight back and a string of points from Karl McDermott cut the gap back to two points. Leitrim had a chance for a goal but two missed chances left Leitrim cursing their luck as Sligo held on for a 2-17 to 1-15 victory.

Over in Carlingford, Louth also got off to a blistering start with four unanswered points before Vivienne Egan struck for a goal on eight minute. However, it wasn't enough to stop the home side who opened up a 1-7 to 1-1 lead within seven minutes.

Louth lead 1-10 to 1-4 at the break with points from Michelle Guckian and Michelle Heslin. Three points in the first six minutes of the second half cut the gap suggested a Leitrim fightback was on the cards but Louth managed to halt the charge with a couple of frees despite a great Leah Fox score.

But then the scores seemed to go from the game with Ailbhe Clancy hitting two points after 16 and 29 minutes to leave just two between the teams. Again, Louth fought back with two points and they proved crucial as Leitrim goaled over two minutes into added time.

Unfortunately, there was not enough time for Leitrim to engineer an equaliser as Louth inflicted a first defeat on the Green & Gold.

