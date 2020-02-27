NUI Galway Launch New Masters Sports Journalism and Communication programme

NUI Galway have launched a major new Masters programme in Sports Journalism and Communication. The programme is aimed at graduates interested in pursuing a career in sports journalism, as well as in the broader field of sports communication, such as digital content creation, data analysis and strategic consulting.

A unique element of the new programme is that it will also include a strong focus on sports governance, administration and management – key for graduates who are looking to work as sporting professionals in National Governing Bodies.

NUI Galway will work with key stakeholders including national media, sporting organisations and National Governing Bodies to deliver important elements of training.

A number of high profile sports journalists will teach on the programme, including:

Keith Duggan, Chief Sports Writer of The Irish Times and two-time ‘Sports Journalist of the Year’ winner

Mike Finnerty, Sports Editor with the Mayo News and Sky Sports presenter

Cliona Foley, Sports journalist

Liam Horan, Sports journalist

Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, presenter of Rugbaí Beo on TG4

Students on the programme will be offered internship opportunities with media organisations and National Governing Bodies.

Programme Co-director and author of Gaelic Games on Film and Sport and Film, Dr Seán Crosson said: “We are delighted to be launching this ground-breaking programme which builds on a long standing and established research culture focused on sport at NUI Galway, including the work of members of the University’s Sport and Exercise Research Group.

"The programme will also feature new and innovative research perspectives on sport from members of this Research Group, which includes academics in medicine, psychology, business, political science, sociology, and across the arts and humanities. These perspectives will deepen prospective students’ understanding of major issues in sport today, providing rich material for their journalistic projects.”

Speaking at the launch of the new MA Sports Journalism and Communication, Tom Felle, Head of Journalism and Communication at NUI Galway, said: “Sports is a multimillion euro industry in Ireland and increasingly professionalising. There is a growing demand for creative professionals who have a passion for sport to work in roles as content creators, in governance, strategic communications, and in journalism.

"We believe this programme is ideally placed to train a new generation of those graduates, who will find meaningful employment in careers they love.”

NUI Galway has a long tradition of media training, and has highly sought after programmes in Global Media, Journalism and the creative industries. NUI Galway has invested more than €400,000 in new broadcasting facilities including a digital newsroom and radio studio in 2019 and a new state-of-the-art 4K television studio was opened on campus in January 2020.

More details on the programme, including application procedures, can be found at www.nuigalway.ie/journalism