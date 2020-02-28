Leitrim GAA postpone all adult club games due to weather warning

Leitrim GAA have announced that all adult club games due to be played this weekend in the county have been called off due to the weather warnings and the state of pitches in the county.

The first round of the new Masonite sponsored Secondary Club competition, due to be played without county players, was to take place this weekend but the state of many club grounds and the weather warnings issued for this week means the games are off.

In an email sent to club, Vincent O'Rourke of the Leitrim Competitions Control Committee announced "Due to the current state of pitches and the weather warning in place,CCC Liatroma has decided to postpone all adult league games this weekend. These games will now be played on Saturday March 14.

"We do this at this point and time to remove any uncertainty and unnecessary travel and hope that clubs will communicate with each other and our underage fixture committee to help them get whatever games can be played."

The news follows the decision of Sligo Leitrim & Connacht Soccer to call off all underage games scheduled for this Saturday.