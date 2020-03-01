Hurlers surrender home advantage for second time as Leitrim v Lancashire clash moved to Abbotstown

For the second time in this campaign, Leitrim hurlers have been forced to give up home advantage in Allianz NHL Division 3B with the news that Sunday's crucial clash against Lancashire has been switched to a Dublin venue.

The game, which sees Leitrim attempt to book a place in the Division Final, was due to take place in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada but was switched on Saturday to the GAA's National Games Development Centre at the Sports Ireland Campus in Abbotstown, Blanchardstown.

The game will have a 12 noon throw-in as Lancashire seek to confirm their place in the final. A win would leave Leitrim with a chance to making the final but they must defeat the exiles.

It is the second time that the hurlers have had to forego home advantage after their game against Cavan was moved to Cavan's Kingspan Breffni 3G pitch two weeks ago.