BREAKING: Down game switched to Saturday, March 14

Leitrim footballers will be in action under lights once more this year after the GAA announced that the crucial Allianz League Division 3 clash with promotion chasing down has been switched to Saturday, March 14.

The game, fixed for Newry's Pairc Esler, was originally down for Sunday March 15, but the GAA have announced that the crucial game will take place on Saturday March 14, with a 7 pm throw-in time.

Leitrim will be looking for a shock win to boost their promotion hopes while Down, currently second in the table on seven points with Longford, will be anxious to boost their own promotion hopes.

Terry Hyland's men have already played under lights this year, against Derry in the opening round of the League, while they also faced Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park two years ago under lights.