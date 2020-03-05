St Clare's brilliant dozen sees Manorhamilton school into All-Ireland Final

The footballers of St Clare's Manorhamilton scored so many goals in Thursday's Lidl Ladies All-Ireland PPS Senior C Semi-Final in Duggan Park Ballinasloe that the electronic scoreboard at the famed Galway venue ran out of numbers to record an epic 12 goal haul.

Two years on from their last All-Ireland Final appearance, St Clare's made short work of a talented Kinsale CS team from Cork who couldn't match the Leitrim side's ferocious appetite for goals nor their intensity and overpowering defence.

Irish soccer international Muireann Devaney led the way with a personal tally of 4-5 but not too far behind came the speedy Amy Fowley who plundered 4-2 and got St Clare's to a good start with a fourth minute goal after the Cork school had hit 1-1 in thier first two attacks.

Midfielder Rachel Conlon also came up with a big display scoring 2-1 from the middle of the park as Kinsale were unable break down a massed St Clare's defence who ensured their opponents couldn't find their way through for the goals they so desperately needed, Faye Ahern keeping her side in touch with 1-8 from placed balls on the day.

St Clare's led 8-4 to 3-7 at the halftime interval with Devaney scoring a second minute goal after great work from Fowley and they were never truly threatened despite losing Hannah Johnston to a yellow card midway through the half.

St Clare's will now face either St Joseph's Mercy of Navan or Dean Maguire College from Omagh in the All-Ireland Final, scheduled for Sunday March 29, a date that could see top scorer Devaney miss the game due to her international commitments with the Irish Women's soccer team at the UEFA European Championships Elite Phase Qualifying Tournament in Waterford at the end of the month.

