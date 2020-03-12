Ladies Football O'Connor Cup weekend postponed

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) have announced that this weekend's O'Connor Cup weekend for third level colleges football has been postponed.

In a statement, the LGFA Higher Education Committee announced that "In line with the Government announcement on Covid 19, the Higher Education Committee is cancelling the 2020 O’Connor Cup Championships in Kerry, effective immediately.

"We understand that this decision will result in disappointment, especially amongst players and their backroom teams, especially when we are so close to concluding our championships but this is the right thing to do.

"Our responsibility now is to ensure that we look after each other, our families and friends and that we all return to the playing fields when the time is right to do so."