GAA suspend all games and training at club & county level

The GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association have announced that all activities at club and county level have been suspended from midnight tonight (Thursday, March 12).

The move means that all club games at adult and senior and all inter-county activity, including this weekend's Allianz NFL Division 3 clash with Down and the Allianz NHL Division 3B Final against Sligo, have been called off due to the Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement released at lunchtime, the GAA announced that all three bodies had consulted with the Government and decided to halt all GAA activities until Sunday March 29.

The statement read: "In light of this morning’s Government announcement, the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight.

"This is to include all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.

"We will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions.

"In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities."