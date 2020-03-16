Clubs & Counties warned of insurance risk if they train during lockdown as Croke Park issue guidelines for Covid-19 crisis

The GAA have warned clubs and county boards that teams that continue to train in defiance of the 17 day suspension of all GAA activities will not be covered by the Association’s insurance.

With reports of some teams organising training sessions and the fact that the Dublin LGFA were forced to issue a tweet reinforcing the ban on collective training, the GAA issued a note to clubs over the weekend to inform them that the Association’s insurance cover has been suspended until March 29.

Dublin LGFA has received a number of messages from worried members informing us that some club mentors are organising or trying to set up team training sessions.



In the note, the GAA has advised that its Injury Benefit Fund (IBF) and public liability insurance will not be in operation until March 29 "in respect of any playing or training activity undertaken by GAA clubs or members or undertaken on club property".

“Should an incident arise during this current period and, upon investigation, it is determined that a club acted in conflict with the advice of health authorities, cover will not be provided by the liability insurance.”

The GAA has offered other pieces of advice to its clubs on meetings, suggesting they should be held by video conference or phone where possible.

Clubs can continue to facilitate normal community and recreational use of their pitches and playing areas for members, such as for walking. However, third-party users of facilities have been advised to revise their activity in line with guidance from the HSE.

The full list of advice from the GAA is printed below:

1. Club games, training and team events

All GAA Club games, training and team events at all ages and grades are postponed until after the 29 March inclusive.The decision shall be monitored on an ongoing basis as the situation evolves over the forthcoming period. Further instructions will be issued before March 29.

2. GAA Injury Benefit Fund and insurance cover

GAA Injury Benefit Fund cover and Public Liability insurance cover is suspended from 13th March – 29th March inclusive, in respect of any playing or training activity undertaken by GAA Clubs or members or undertaken on club property.

Should an incident arise during this current period and, upon investigation, it is determined that a club acted in conflict with the advice of health authorities, cover will not be provided by the Liability Insurance.

3. Club meetings

Club meetings conducted in person are not prohibited but are discouraged. Wherever possible, club meetings should be conducted via video conference or phone.

Where it is essential to conduct a meeting in person then such gatherings should be conducted in accordance with the following guidelines:

Adhere to the advice available from the health authorities

Provide instructions and health and safety guidance in advance to all attendees

Avoid shaking hands and maintain distancing within the meeting venue as far as possible and communicate this approach to attendees before and during the meeting

Ensure surfaces are wiped down and cleaned in advance and after the meeting

Ensure no attendees have travelled to an affected area or been in close contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus within the past 14 days prior to the meeting. Any individuals who fall into such category should be directed not to attend the meeting in person. Alternative measures may be put in place – video conferencing – for such individuals

Ensure that all attendees record their name and contact phone number and provide same to the meeting facilitator.

The facilitator of a meeting has a particular responsibility to ensure that the meeting is conducted in accordance with the above guidelines and the advice of health authorities and that all attendees are advised of same.

Clubs may use their official GAA email accounts to set up an online Meeting / Skype call. Details on how to do this are available via the following LINKs:

How to Set up in Outlook:

https://support.office.com/en-ie/article/set-up-an-online-meeting-in-outlook-b8305620-d16e-4667-989d-4a977aad6556#OS_Type=Windows

How to Set Up in Web / Office 365:

https://support.office.com/en-ie/article/set-up-an-online-meeting-in-outlook-b8305620-d16e-4667-989d-4a977aad6556#OS_Type=Web

4. GAA Officer Training events

All official officer training workshops scheduled through the Club Leadership Development Programme are deferred until further notice.

All club planning workshops should also be deferred until further notice.

All club coaching workshops should also be deferred until further notice.

5. Clubhouse facilities

GAA premises and property may remain open at the discretion of a club executive.

In such cases relevant health and safety and Coronavirus guidance should be prominently displayed on club property

Club premises must be kept cleaned and all surfaces are wiped down and cleaned regularly.

6. GAA Club bars

Club bars and social centres may continue to operate but must adhere to the restrictions around gatherings of more than 100 people. Clubs should also promote social distancing.

7. Social gatherings and events

Club Events should be cancelled or postponed if the expected attendance will exceed the permitted numbers per current advises. (max. 100 for indoor event – max. 500 for outdoor event).

Where events proceed, the club must record all attendees and their contact information.

8. GAA Club gym facilities

Club gyms are to be closed and access suspended.

9. Informal/Unorganised use of other GAA Club facilities and pitches

The Club may continue to facilitate normal community and recreational use of its pitches and playing areas by members.

10. Use of GAA clubhouse facilities by third parties

Clubs should request regular third-party users of club property to review their activities in line with current advises from health authorities;

11. GAA membership and registration

Clubs can continue to register their players and members electronically using the GAA Management System via the following Link: https://people.gaa.ie/admin/login.jsp

12. GAA Clubs and the wider community

GAA clubs may still have a role to play as a focal point in the community and we encourage clubs to consider how you may be of assistance on a wider societal base. This may involve, subject to health authority guidelines, a co-ordinated approach to helping older members of the community or making facilities available to the health authorities or other entities after consultation with the GAA at central level.