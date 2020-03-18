GAA announce New York v Galway Championship tie called off as Feile & Celtic Challenge falls victim to Covid-19 crisis

The GAA have announced that Mayo's trip to New York for the opening round of this year's Connacht Senior Football Championship has been cancelled and that the future of the fixture will be considered at a later date.

In a briefing to the media, GAA Director General Tom Ryan said "It has also been confirmed that the Connacht Senior Football Championship meeting between New York and Galway, scheduled to take place in Gaelic Park, New York on May 3rd, has been postponed

"The future for this fixture will be considered at a later date and in the context of the anticipated overall re-drawing of the national fixtures calendar for 2020 as necessitated by the ongoing disruption to the GAA games programme."

Mr Ryan also said that the 2020 Feile na Gael and Feile Peil na nOg along with the Celtic Challenge Hurling competitions would not take place in 2020 as part of the GAA's response to dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The GAA's top official also thanked the GAA community for their response to the crisis: "Thank you for your combined efforts to date. These efforts have the potential to make a massive difference and it is in this vein that we ask you to continue to mobilise the GAA network and our wider membership in the interests of public health and the greater good."

Mr Ryan also assured players and fans that the Association would provide an adequate games schedule once the crisis was over.

As part of our collective efforts in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak, it is our intention to communicate with our units on a regular basis and keep you informed of developments as they happen. The GAA can today confirm that a number of coaching and games initiatives will not proceed in light of the prevailing circumstances.

These include the 2020 Féile competitions, the Celtic Challenge and activity involving Academy Squads.

We will add to this list as further cancellations arise.

The Association would like to reassure our members that when games activity re-commences we will provide an adequate games schedule for our players at all ages and grades.

In the meantime, we are working on a unified approach for all of our units on the issue of Games Development and Administration personnel and will be liaising with our Provincial Councils and County Committees in the coming days.

Please continue to exercise caution relating to social distancing and coughing and sneezing etiquette and continue to refer to HSE.ie for more detailed advice."