GAA action returns to our TV screens this weekend as TG4 broadcast Club heavyweights clash

Live GAA makes a very welcome return to our screens next weekend for the first time since March, as TG4 have launched their club coverage for 2020.

The channel's flagship series GAA BEO will hit the ground running with two exceptional hurling ties next weekend, one live on Friday night and one live on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday July 17, GAA BEO begins with live coverage from the Pettitt's Supervalu Wexford Senior Hurling Championship when champions St. Martin's clash with old rivals Oulart-The Ballagh.

On Sunday there is another heavyweight clash when Ballyboden St. Enda's and Kilmacud Croke face off in a repeat of the 2018 Dublin county final.

TG4's extensive club championship coverage will continue each week with live football and hurling coverage from across the country and details of the first three week's of coverage have been outlined below.

Normally beamed into our living rooms almost every week of the year, presenter Micheál Ó Domhnaill will be again fronting the coverage after a 4 month absence.

Commenting on the return of GAA action he said "I'm delighted and relieved to be back covering matches on GAA Beo. After such a long time in lockdown we are all looking forward to some live action and while we have a long way to go before we can get back to anything like normality let's hope that this is the first step."

TG4's Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: "We are very grateful to the GAA and to the various County Boards around the country who have been very helpful in preparing for the return of live coverage. We look forward to providing extensive live television coverage from the GAA Championships during the coming months."

Brian Tyers resumes as commentator with analysis from the likes of Liam Rushe, Michael Rice, Diarmuid Lyng, Donal O'Grady in hurling and Aodán Mac Gearailt, Kevin Cassidy, Seán Óg de Paor and Jarlath Burns among others in football.

The line-up of games for the first few weeks is as follows:

Friday 17 July - 7.15pm GAA BEO

Live - Pettitt's Supervalu Wexford Senior Hurling Championship: St Martins v Oulart The Ballagh - Live from Chadwicks Wexford Park (Throw-in 7.30pm)

Sunday 19 July - 2.30pm GAA BEO

Live - Dublin Senior Hurling Championship: Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St Endas, Live from Parnell Park (Throw-in 3pm)

4.40pm GAA GOLD - 1985: GAA GOLD is a 10 part series looking back at each year of the 1980's through the prism of the GAA. In the sixth instalment of the series, the programme looks back on the main events of the GAA's calendar in 1985, including the first time the Ladies Football All-Ireland was played in Croke Park.

5.10pm - All Ireland Gold: Another chance to see Tipperary v Kilkenny in the 1991 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final at Croke Park. Tipperary were hoping to win their second All-Ireland title within three years against their old enemies Kilkenny.

Friday 24 July: 7.15pm GAA BEO

Live - Bons Secours Hospital Limerick Senior Hurling Championship: Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh - Live from the LIT Gaelic Grounds (Throw in at 7.30pm)

Sunday 26 July: 2:15 pm GAA BEO

Live - Cork Premier Senior Football Championship: Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers - Live from Clonakilty (Throw in at 2.30pm)

Deferred match: Brooks Galway Senior Hurling Championship: Sarsfields v Portumna - from Kenny Park, Athenry

Friday 31 July: 7.15pm GAA BEO

Morgan Fuels Down Senior Football Championship: Kilcoo v Mayobridge - Live from the Páirc Esler, Newry (Throw in at 7.30pm)

Sunday 2 August: 2:15 pm GAA BEO

Live - Claregalway Hotel Galway Senior Football Championship: Corofin v Oughterard - Live from Pearse Stadium, Salthill (Throw in at 2.30pm)

Deferred match: Fairyhouse Steel Meath Senior Football Championship: Simonstown Gaels v Skryne - from Páirc Tailteann, Navan