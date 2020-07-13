Roscommon GAA announce plans to stream live club championship games

Roscommon GAA is pleased to announce that they are to stream games from the Roscommon Club Championship this year. The initiative is a joint venture between Roscommon GAA and Nemeton the Television production company based in the Rinn Gaeltacht in Co Waterford.

Speaking at the launch of Club Championship 2020, Roscommon GAA Chairman Seamus Sweeney said “in the present climate of Covid 19 we must ensure that we provide a safe environment for our players, supporters and members. Some of the most loyal GAA people may find it difficult to attend games due to the regulations which are in place limiting crowds at games, others may not feel safe in crowds, so to address this we have tried to ensure as many people as possible can get to sample the fare of Championship 2020”.

Roscommon GAA PRO Hugh Lynn has been working on putting an arrangement in place to stream some of our matches. The difficulty that is faced is that at all times we are governed by the GAA media rights policy where nobody can stream a game at the same time as any national broadcast partner of the GAA is showing coverage.

This year TG4 will show games on Friday evenings and on Sundays while RTÉ intends to show games on Saturdays. Hugh spoke with several different companies however the product available from Nemeton was the one that suited the requirements of Roscommon GAA best on this occasion”.

Speaking about the arrangements, Lynn said “the service will debut with the clash of Clann na nGael and St Brigid’s on Saturday, July 25th at 7-00 pm live and exclusive on Roscommon GAA Streaming which will be accessible via the Roscommon GAA website. Just click on the “Live Streaming Link” on the website and you will be guided to the sign-up page.

"The games will have a cost of €5 and will be available to the purchaser to watch live and for a period of 30 days after the game is played. The stream can be shared from your device to your television in the usual manner such as chrome cast, HDMI cable etc. If anybody is in any doubt, they just need to ask a teenager to help!” Lynn concluded.