Roscommon GAA join forces with Future Ticketing

Roscommon GAA is delighted to announce a new cashless ticketing arrangement for the Roscommon GAA club hurling and football championships in 2020. The arrangement will see supporters purchasing tickets online before entry into any game.

Seamus Sweeney Roscommon GAA Chairman said “because of COVID 19 we need to be proactive in how we do our business. This partnership between Roscommon GAA and Future Ticketing will deliver many benefits. There will be less cash involved in our activities. We will be able to manage numbers at our games as per government guidelines.

"In addition, we will be able to provide a record of the attendance at our games to allow for contact tracing if required and it also helps to protect our volunteer staff on gate duties. It’s a great day for Roscommon GAA, our members, and supporters.”

All club matches will be pre-sold ticket only, starting with the Kepak Hurling Championships which throw in on July 18 and the football championships the weekend after.

To purchase a ticket people will go to the Roscommon GAA Website and click on the “buy match tickets” link, this will guide the purchaser to the page where they fill in their details and card details and receive their tickets as an email to their email account.

On match day, tickets from either mobile phones or printouts will be scanned using high tech laser mobile scanners at each venue in order to ensure that full contact tracing information for all attendees will be available to statutory authorities should it be required.

Announcing the new scheme today, David O’Connor Roscommon Co Board Treasurer said: "We are really looking forward to having championship matches back and to welcoming supporters to all the grounds around the county. Limited capacity means we must make difficult choices and our priority is always to ensure that we create as safe an environment as possible for all our supporters and to try to minimise as many risks as possible.

"By removing cash, we are reducing a risk of contamination and minimising the dangers for volunteers on the day and in advance."

Seamus Sweeney Roscommon GAA Chairman said “The limited capacity means that some people will be disappointed, but our system is designed to as much as possible facilitate our committed supporters, David and the county board have been working tirelessly in the background to source the safest and most flexible system available.

"I would like to thank the team at Future Ticketing a company with strong Roscommon roots for giving us the benefit of their software and also their experience which stretches from champions league matches to the national ploughing championships and includes ticket sales in 140 countries.

“Roscommon Co Board Secretary Valerie Murray highlighted the fact that everybody entering the grounds will require a ticket and each ticket must be scanned. As a result, there may be some slight delays if everybody arrives at the last minute. “I would encourage everybody to book in time, come in time and have a good time”.