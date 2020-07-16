Supporters urged to bring exact change to this weekend's Leitrim Club Championship games

Fans who plan on attending games in this weekend's Leitrim Club Championship games are being asked by clubs to bring exact admission charges with them to the game to cut down on contact with officials and stewards.

With the GAA announcing on Wednesday evening that phase 4 would not be starting next Monday, July 20, one Leitrim club have issued an email to supporters informing them while their match is not all ticket, they would hope to cut down on all necessary contacts between members of the public and stewards.

St Mary's Kiltoghert emailed "This game is NOT a ticket affair, supporters are asked to try and bring exact admission amount if at all possible. This will help to alleviate any delays with entry and reduce cash handling for COVID reasons. Adults €10, OAPs and Students €5. U16s free. Arrive early to avoid disappointment.

"Please note Under the current phase 3 guidelines outlined by the Government, outside gatherings are to be limited to 200 people until the 20th July. From a GAA perspective this is to include all players, mentors, match officials etc. Supporters are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser and face mask and adhere to social distancing.

"Wishing our team and management the very best of good luck. We are hopeful we can share match details through twitter and Facebook for those not able to attend. For those who are in attendance we hope you shout loud and proud for the lads in blue and white #stmarysabú."

Annaduff GAA Club have also asked that supporters bring exact change with them for their Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC clash with Kiltubrid in Cloone on Friday night. They have asked fans to arrive early and space out around the St Mary's ground in Cloone to practice social distancing while asking fans to bring their own hand sanitiser.

Annaduff have also asked fans intending the game, which is not all ticket, to bring exact change with them and that access to the game is via the Mohill road entrance only.

Any supporters looking to attend Mohill's blockburster clash with Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's next Saturday in Mohill have until 8pm this evening to email the host club seeking tickets for what will be the first all-ticket game in Leitrim club history.

In their email to their supporters, Mohill GAA Club executive wrote "Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic we find ourselves in unusual times ahead of our first championship game of 2020. Under the current phase 3 guidelines outlined by the Government of Ireland, outside gatherings are to be limited to 200 people. From a GAA perspective this is to include all players, mentors, match officials etc.

"Unfortunately this has meant that numbers permitted to game on Saturday will be extremely limited. As results of this the event will be a ticket only event. Tickets have been allocated to both clubs. Mohill GAA will be allocating the tickets as fairly as possible, Mohill supporters who are interested in attending the game are asked to email their interest to mohillgaatickets@gmail.com by Thursday this week, July 16, by 8pm.

"We please ask that people do not attend the game without a ticket as entry to the game will be refused. Supporters with tickets are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser and face mask and adhere to social distancing.

"We know that we will be disappointing many of our supporters but the health of our players, volunteers and community is of paramount importance to us as a club and we ask for the public’s co operation in this regard. #staysafe #holdfirm."