BREAKING: Leitrim GAA announce all ticket games for this weekend's Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship

All games in this weekend's Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship will be all-ticket after the Leitrim GAA County Board announced the news to clubs on Thursday morning.

The highly anticipated clash of Mohill and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's in Philly McGuinness Park on Saturday was due to make history as the first all ticket game in Leitrim club championship history but now they will be joined by the games involving St Mary's Kiltoghert and Fenagh St Caillin's; Allen Gaels and Glencar/Manorhamilton and Leitrim Gaels and Melvin Gaels.

The move to all-ticket games means that the practice of free entry for U16s and concessions for students and old age pensioners has been stopped while each club will receive a number of tickets for which they are responsible, unsold tickets to be returned to the host club who retain the gate from the game.

In the email to clubs, Leitrim GAA County Board Secretary Declan Bohan wrote: "Following on from a County Officers webinar with Croke Park Officials last night and safety concerns raised in advance of the return to competitive action this weekend, we have no option but to declare that all matches in the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC this weekend will be all-ticket events.

"This is to ensure that every effort is made to ensure that no more than a maximum of 200 people, in accordance with the government guidelines may gain access to the respective venues. This figure includes players and officials.

"With regard to the above, your club will be in receipt of by hand delivery later today of the following allocation:

40 Complimentary tickets to provide access for players, management personnel, officials

60 Match tickets at €10 each for general sale

"It is a matter for each club to decide how best to allocate/sale of your allocation of tickets.

"In the case of the away club, particularly with regard to the fact that the host club is permitted to profit of the respective takings on the day, you will be responsible for the return of any unsold tickets to that host club. Otherwise, you will be responsible for the return of full proceeds of sales of your allocation to the host club.

"Tickets for these matches will cost €10 each and there will be no entry to the grounds permitted without a ticket, irrespective of the age of attendee. The normal concession towards Students/OAPS and the practice of Under 16s gaining free access to venues has been removed. We look forward to your co-operation on this matter in the short timeframe that is available."