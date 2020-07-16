Leitrim GAA to broadcast delayed coverage of Connacht Gold SFC clash between Allen Gaels and Glencar/Manorhamilton

Leitrim GAA have announced that they will be broadcasting deferred coverage of next Saturday's Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship clash between Allen Gaels and Glencar/Manorhamilton.

In a welcome new development, Leitrim GAA County Board announced on their website that they will endeavour to bring fans delayed coverage of a number of club championship clashes throughout the group stages, with commentary from John Lynch.

Leitrim GAA also revealed that they are investigating the possibility of live streaming games from the knockout stages of the championship but that the first two games shown under delayed coverage will be streamed first of charge.

In their statement, Leitrim GAA said "We are experiencing strange times with regard to the running of the Connacht Gold, Smith Monumentals, and Vistamed Junior Championships. Crowd restrictions, social distancing and the entire myriad of circumstances that have arisen due to COVID-19 means that the games will take place in a whole new world.



"With this in mind, Leitrim GAA will endeavour to bring you delayed coverage of a number of Club Championship matches throughout the Group Stages. The first of these will be relayed on Monday evening next from 8pm with coverage of the Connacht Gold Group 2 Round 1 encounter involving the 2019 Champions, Glencar/Manorhamilton who take on Allen Gaels at Páirc Seán Mac Éiteagáin, a match which take place on Saturday evening at 7pm.



"As we are experimenting with this platform, the first two games will be offered free to patrons to enjoy the coverage. The matches will include commentary by John Lynch.



"While we are experimenting with this coverage, we are currently working towards the provision of live streaming of matches in the later stages of the championship, as inevitably crowds get larger and restrictions are likely to remain in place."