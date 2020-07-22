Michelle looks to return of inter-county action as LGFA reveal dates for TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Leitrim ladies have been handed a home game against Meath but must travel to face Down in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship as County star Michelle Guckian is looking forward to a resumption of inter-county action.

The draw for the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate grade sees Leitrim host Meath on the weekend of November 7/8, before travelling a week later to take on Down away from home.

Speaking at the launch of the Leitrim Ladies Club Championship, County star Michelle Guckian admitted that the break in the league came at the wrong time but she and her teammates were looking forward to getting back in action: "Hopefully we will be back in September and we will see what happens but at this stage, with Covid-19, anything can happen.

"Everyone is playing well, everyone is fighting for places on the team. We never had a panel of 35, 36 girls and it is absolutely great because you are fighting for every position, every position is up for grabs and training has just been brilliant."

Michelle admitted that Leitrim's players had felt down in the dumps after the loss to Louth in the League but had felt confident they could handle last year's All-Ireland Junior winners if the met again: "We all felt down in the dumps after the Louth game but we played Limerick straight after and that game was just phenomenal, every player just played absolutely brilliant and we were coming good at just the right time and it was cut from under us."

In the draw for the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate championship, Roscommon were handed a home game against Wexford with a trip to Offaly as their away game. Sligo will have home game against Laois and Kildare with a trip to Clare while Longford will face Louth away and Westmeath at home.

The full draw for the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship is as follows

Group 1

October 31/November 1: Wexford v Offaly

November 7/8: Roscommon v Wexford – November 7/8

November 14/15: Offaly v Roscommon

Group 2

October 31/November 1: Longford v Westmeath

November 7/8: Louth v Longford

November 14/15: Westmeath v Louth

Group 3

October 31/November 1: Meath v Down

November 7/8: Leitrim v Meath

November 14/15: Down v Leitrim

Group 4

October 31/November 1: Sligo v Laois; Kildare v Clare

November 7/8: Sligo v Kildare; Clare v Laois

November 14/15: Clare v Sligo; Kildare v Laois

November 28-29: All-Ireland Semi-Finals 1st Group 1 v 1st Group 2;1st Group 3 v 1st Group 4

Sunday December 20: All-Ireland Final in Croke Park