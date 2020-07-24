Leitrim GAA Fixtures

FRIDAY JULY 24

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2B: St Brigid's v St. Joseph's; Rinn Gaels v Fenagh 7.00

Barna Waste U13: All 7.00

Division 1: Glencar/Manor v St Brigid’s; Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Mary's

Division 2A: Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Fenagh-St Caillin's v Rinn Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v St. Joseph's

Division 2B: Glenfarne/Kilty v Dromahair; Melvin Gaels v Allen Gaels; Drumkeerin v Glencar/Manor

SATURDAY JULY 25

Connacht Gold SFC: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Aughawillan in Ballinamore; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill in Pairc Naomh Mhuire; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Drumreilly in Boggaun; Melvin Gaels v Allen Gaels in Drumshanbo (7.00)

Smith Monumentals IFC: Drumkeerin v Aughnasheelin in Drumkeerin; Bornacoola v Eslin in Dromod; Annaduff v Carrigallen in Annaduff; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Kiltubrid in St Osnat’s (7.00)

SUNDAY JULY 26

Vistamed Junior A FC: Glenfarne/ Kiltyclogher v Carrigallen; Glencar/ Manorhamilton v Cloone in Boggaun; Sean O’Heslin’s v Aughawillan in Ballinamore; St Mary's v Annaduff in Pairc Naomh Mhuire (all 1.30)

Gotham Dry Wall Ladies Senior Championship: Sean O’Heslin’s v St Brigid’s; St Francis v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Kiltubrid v St Joseph’s (all 11.00)

McGovern Brothers Ladies Intermediate Championship: Annaduff v Mohill; St Mary’s v Keeldra Gaels (11.00)

McGovern Brothers Ladies Junior Championship: Drumkeeran v Sean O’Heslin’s B; Mohill B v Glencar Manor B; St Joseph's B v St Francis B (12.00)

MONDAY JULY 27

Newtowngore Engineering U17: All games 7.00

Division 1: Mohill v Allen Gaels; St Mary's v Mac Diarmada Gaels

Division 2A: Fenagh v Gortletteragh; Leitrim Gaels v St. Joseph's; Annaduff v St Brigid's

Division 2B: Melvin Gaels v Drumkeerin; Dromahair v Glencar/Manor

TUESDAY JULY 28

Ladies U14 Championship 15-a-side: Group A: Glencar/Manor v Allen Gaels; Kiltubrid v Melvin Gaels (7.00); Group B: Keeldra Gaels v St Joseph’s; Mohill v St Mary’s Kiltoghert (7.00)

THURSDAY JULY 30

Ladies U12 Championship: All 7.00

15-a-side: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels; St Joseph’s v Kiltubrid

11-a-side: Group A: Keeldra Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Drumkeeran v Leitrim Gaels; Group B: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Bornacoola; Mohill v Annaduff

FRIDAY JULY 31

Westlink Coaches U15: All games 7.00

Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill

Division 2A: Allen Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Drumkeerin v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Res: Leitrim Gaels v MacDiarmada Gaels; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mohill 8.15

SATURDAY AUGUST 1

Connacht Gold SFC: Aughawillan v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Aughawillan; Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Mohill; Drumreilly v Melvin Gaels in Drumreilly; Allen Gaels v Leitrim Gaels in Drumshanbo (7.00)

Smith Monumentals IFC: Aughnasheelin v Bornacoola in Aughnasheelin; Eslin v Ballinaglera in Eslin; Carrigallen v St Patrick’s Dromahair in Carrigallen; Kiltubrid v Gortletteragh in Kiltubrid (7.00)

SUNDAY AUGUST 2

Vistamed Junior A FC: Cloone v Gortletteragh in Cloone; Carrigallen v Glencar-Manorhamilton in Carrigallen; Annaduff v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s in Annaduff; Aughawillan v Aughavas in Aughawillan (1.30)

Gotham Dry Wall Ladies SFC: St Joseph’s v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; St Brigid’s v St Francis; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Kiltubrid (all 11.00)

McGovern Brothers Ladies IFC: Keeldra Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Mohill v St Mary’s (11.00)

MONDAY AUGUST 3

McGovern Brothers Ladies JFC: Glencar Manorhamilton B v Drumkeeran; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s B v St Joseph's B; St Francis B v Fenagh St Caillins (7.00)

Newtowngore Engineering U17: All games 7.00

Division 1: Allen Gaels v MacDiarmada Gaels; Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert

Division 2A: St. Joseph's v Gortletteragh; Leitrim Gaels v St Brigids; Annaduff v Fenagh-St Caillins

Division 2B: Drumkeerin v Glencar-Manorhamilton; Melvin Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair

TUESDAY AUGUST 4

Ladies U14 Championship: All 7.00

15-a-side: Group A: Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Allen Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Group B: Mohill v St Brigid’s; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Keeldra Gaels

11-a-side: Drumkeeran v Bornacoola; Fenagh St Caillins v Annaduff;St Mary’s Kiltoghert B v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

THURSDAY AUGUST 6

Ladies U12 Championship: All 7.00

11-a-side: Group A: Leitrim Gaels v Drumkeeran; Melvin Gaels v Keeldra Gaels (7.00); Group B: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Annaduff v Bornacoola

FRIDAY AUGUST 7

Gotham Dry Wall Ladies SFC: St Francis v Kiltubrid 8.00

Barna Waste U13 Championship: All 7.00

Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Brigid’s v Annaduff

Division 2A: St. Joseph's v Rinn Gaels; Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels 8.15

Division 2B: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Allen Gaels; Melvin Gaels v Drumkeerin; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Glencar/Manorhamilton

SATURDAY AUGUST 8

Connacht Gold SFC: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins in Pairc Naomh Mhuire; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Aughawillan in Fenagh; Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Kinlough; Leitrim Gaels v Drumreilly in Leitrim (7.00)

Smith Monumentals IFC: Bornacoola v Drumkeerin in Dromod; Ballinaglera v Aughnasheelin in Ballinaglera; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Annaduff in St Osnat’s; Gortletteragh v Carrigallen in Gortletteragh (7.00)

SUNDAY AUGUST 9

Gotham Dry Wall Ladies SFC: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Brigid’s v St Joseph’s

McGovern Brothers Ladies IFC: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Annaduff; Keeldra Gaels v Mohill (11.00)

McGovern Brothers London Ladies JFC: Drumkeeran v Mohill B; St Josephs B v Glencar Manorhamilton B; Fenagh St Caillins v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s B (7.00)

MONDAY AUGUST 10

Newtowngore Engineering U17: All games 7.00

Division 1: Mohill v MacDiarmada Gaels; St Mary's-Kiltoghert v Allen Gaels

Division 2A: St Brigids v St. Joseph's; Gortletteragh v Annaduff; Fenagh St Caillins v Leitrim Gaels

Division 2B: Melvin Gaels v Glencar-Manorhamilton; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Drumkeerin

TUESDAY AUGUST 11

Ladies U14 Championship: All 7.00

15-a-side: Group A: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Melvin Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Kiltubrid; Group B: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Melvin Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Kiltubrid

11-a-side: Bornacoola v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Annaduff v Drumkeeran; St Mary’s Kiltoghert B v Fenagh St Caillins