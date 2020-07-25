Drumkeerin & Annaduff set the early pace in Smith Monumentals Leitrim IFC as Bornacoola & Dromahair bounce back from opening day losses

Drumkeerin and Annaduff maintained their perfect starts to this year's Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship while Kiltubrid suffered a second heartbreaking one point loss in the competition.

Drumkeerin, who scored a big win over Eslin in the first round, had way too much to spare for a struggling Aughnasheelin as the home side led by an incredible 0-11 to 0-1 at the interval, Aughnasheelin getting their score early on. Drumkeerin kept the pressure on in the second half and stretched their lead by three points before the visitors got their next score.

James Corry grabbed the game's only goal for Drumkeerin who now have the benefit of a bye in the next round before a meeting with Bornacoola. For Aughnasheelin, they too must face Bornacoola in the next round and will find the Bors a tough nut to crack.

In Group 2, Annaduff stayed unbeaten and like Drumkeerin, they were out of the blocks very quickly as they led 1-6 to no score after 25 minutes against a Carrigallen team in their first outing of the campaign. Alan Glancy was the scorer for the home team who led 1-8 t 0-3 at the halftime interval.

Annaduff stretched that lead to 11 points during the second half before a few late points from Carrigallen closed the gap to eight points, 1-13 to 0-8. There were also red cards in added time for Annaduff's Shane Morrison and Carrigallen's Liam O'Rourke.

Bornacoola got back on track with a four point win over Eslin, 1-11 to 2-4, although it didn't look that way at halftime as the teams were tied on three points apiece. The victory sees Bornacoola recover from their heartbreaking loss to Ballinaglera last week and sets them up nicely for a meeting with Aughnasheelin in round 3.

For Eslin, they must be beginning to look over their shoulder with two losses from their opening two games.

The unluckiest team must be Kiltubrid who suffered a one point defeat for the second week in a row, 1-14 to 2-10 in favour of St Patrick's Dromahair. Level at 0-5 apiece at the break, Kiltubrid looked as if they were taking control when Kealan McKeon drove home a penalty eight minutes into the second half.

However, it was Dromahair who reacted to the goal as they reeled off an unanswered 1-6, the goal from Gary Fowley, to set up what seemed an unbeatable six point lead with 11 minutes to go. However, a Niall Foley goal with six minutes of normal time left sparked a comeback and despite two more points, Kiltubrid fell short.

The win was huge for Dromahair who recovered from their narrow loss to Gortletteragh last week while Kiltubrid must feel the gods are against them. They will be looking for a vital win when they take on Gortletteragh in their next game next Saturday.

The full results are as follows:

2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1

Drumkeerin 1-16 Augnasheelin 0-3

Bornacoola 1-11 Eslin 2-4

Group 2

Annaduff 1-13 Carrigallen 0-8

St Patrick's Dromahair 1-14 Kiltubrid 2-10

