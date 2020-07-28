Lots of areas for Aughawillan to improve on vows boss Martin

It wasn't quite the political slogans of “A lot done, more to do” but there was no doubt that Aughawillan manager Martin Greene feels that his team have a bit of work to do for the next rounds of the Connacht Gold Senior Championship.

Up against a powerful Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins outfit last Saturday, Martin felt that the home side benefited from already having a game in the championship while Aughawillan, champions in 2014, 2016 and 2018, were coming in cold.

“Ballinamore’s game with Mohill probably stood to them, they were probably up to the speed of the match a wee bit quicker than our boys,” Martin told the Observer after the game, “That extra game, that competitive game put Ballinamore in good stead going into their own home patch.

“They were sharper and fitter in a lot of areas in the pitch which is something we’ll have to look at when we come back next week. It has been classed as the group of death, we still have three more games to play and we’re looking forward to them, we’re looking to improve. Hopefully in the next week or two, we’ll have a few lads back”

However, Martin was quick to credit Ballinamore for their victory rather than simply look at negatives from his side: “Well I suppose, they were always a point or two ahead and we were pushing it and with the sin bin for Fergal, the boys did work hard to tighten things up. But credit to Ballinamore, it is their night tonight and they were deserving winners.”

Neither did he seek solace in highlighting the absent Mark Plunkett from the Willies ranks: “It is not ideal, you’d like your full team but in fairness, Ballinamore were missing one or two players, McKeon is an important player for them. Hopefully as the games going on, we’ll be looking to improve and we’re look forward to next week.

“It is our first competitive game in four months and while we have lots of areas to improve on, the lads were out playing football and they’re fit to go next week,” proclaimed Martin.

Saturday's affair was something of a Fermanagh reunion with both managers hailing from the Ulster county and Martin sees Dominic Corrigan team as one of the favourites for the title: “I know Dom well, he is a good job with Ballinamore, they are probably the favourites with the way they played last week against Mohill and against us tonight and it is up to ourselves to up our game.”

