Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate FC Round 3 Previews

Aughnasheelin v Bornacoola

Aughnasheelin had a rough introduction to championship football last Saturday with a heavy defeat at the hands of high flying Bornacoola while they also lost Aaron Hoare to serious injury.

Things don't look like they will get better here with Bornacoola showing some great form so far and all without key players. They should be too strong here.

Eslin v Ballinaglera

Eslin are quickly reaching the point of no return. They may have put in a better display against Bornacoola and a third loss could leave them facing a winner takes all clash with Aughnasheelin.

Ballinaglera got a huge boost with the manner of their victory against Bornacoola but they have struggled in the past against Eslin. This will be tight again but Ballinaglera look best equipped to take the victory here.

Carrigallen v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Dromahair look like a good bet for the quarter-finals at this stage but will be looking for more consistency throughout the game. They have an ability to put together a streak and score big but for the knockout stages, they will want to develop a more rounded performance.

Carrigallen need a major step up from last weekend. They will get it but it may not be enough to stop a potent Dromahair attack led by Cian Clinton.

Kiltubrid v Gortletteragh

This could be a thriller. Kiltubrid have been desperately unlucky to lose both games by a point while Gortletteragh were hanging on against Dromahair in the first round. Even a small improvement or a bit of luck could turn things Kiltubrid's way.

However, with players like Jack Heslin, Francie Reynolds, the Reynolds and a few more quality players here, you've got to think that Gortletteragh should prevail after a battle here.