Melvin Gaels back on track as Drumkeerin & Cloone score vital wins

Melvin Gaels got back to winning ways with a hard fought win over Allen Gaels in the Connacht Gold Senior Championship last Saturday in Melvin Park.

Playing at home, the Kinlough men raced into a seven point lead at halftime but a ferocious second half fightback from the Drumshanbo Gaels saw them cut the gap to three points.

Unfortunately for them, that was as close as they could get with Melvin Gaels holding on their first win on a 1-13 to 1-10 scoreline.

Melvin Gaels face a trip to a Drumreilly team looking for their first win while Allen Gaels host Leitrim Gaels in an eagerly anticipated derby

Intermediate

Drumkeerin 1-16 Aughnasheelin 0-4

Drumkeerin confirmed the feeling that they will be one of the teams to beat with an impressive 15 point victory at home over a struggling Aughnasheelin.

With Aughnasheelin struggling for numbers and suffering an injury to Aaron Hoare, they were never let settle into the game as Drumkeerin hit 10 points without reply after an early exchange of scoring.

Drumkeerin opened the scoring with a Jamie Langan point, quickly cancelled by a point from Gavin Sammon. Incredibly, Aughnasheelin would not score for the rest of the half as a rampant Drumkeerin added an unanswered ten points.

A Francie Davitt point was followed by points from James Corry (2) along with five from the boot of Langan, one of which was a fifty, along with more points for Davitt and Jerome Maguire leaving the home side with a 0-11 to 0-1 halftime lead.

Drumkeerin would increase their lead by three points before Aughnasheelin got their second score from Fintan Fitzpatrick, the Drumkeerin scores coming from Langan, Maguire and Davitt. Fitzpatrick would add a second point shortly after but Drumkeerin were in no mood to ease up.

James Corry struck for 1-1, the goal set up by a great run from Daniel Maguire. Niall Mulvanerty pulled back a consolation score for Aughnasheelin but Jerome Maguire finished out a fairly comfortable afternoon for Drumkeerin with the final point of the game.

Aughnasheelin: Martin McHugh, Brian Boyle, Richie McManus Wayne Gilgunn, Paul Earley, Christy McNulty, Damien Gilheaney, Michael Domican, Cormac Sammon, Conor Cullen, Paddy Sammon, Ben McGirl, Niall Gallagher, Fintan Fitzpatrick, Gavin Sammon. Subs: Dean Flanagan, Cathal Egan, Niall Mulvanerty, Kevin McWeeney.

Junior

Cloone 1-15 Glencar/ Manorhamilton 3-7

Cloone just got the better of a strong Glencar/ Manorhamilton second string last Sunday in perfect conditions in Boggaun.

Cloone's Gavin Reynolds got the first score on board converting a free after two minutes, following a foul on Niall Quinn. Manor quickly followed with a point from full forward Ronan Flynn just one minute later.

Gavin Reynolds added two further points but Glencar/ Manor responded by adding 1-1 in quick succession, both scored by Darren Gilmartin. Cloone steadied themselves with three points, two frees from Gavin Reynolds and a good point from play by Adrian Nicholls.

Both teams added points from free and just before halftime, Nicholls traded scores with Ronan Flynn to leave Cloone leading 0-8 to 1-4 at the halftime interval.

Cloone again seemed to be taking control when they registered the first three scores of the second half with points from Seamus McCaffrey, Gavin Reynolds and a super point from Brian Mulvey from play.

But as they had in the first half, Glencar Manor roared back into contention, scoring 1-2 to just a Cloone point in response, leaving the teams level, 0-12 to 2-6, on the three-quarter mark.

Cloone's Michael Bohan converted a free to take the lead, Glencar Manor hit back. Seamus McCaffrey and Damian Kelly added points but Cloone were dealt a blow when Manor’s Jack Faulkner found the back of the net.

That goal incredibly put Glencar/Manor a point in front but in the final four minutes, Cloone put together a length of the field move that ended with former County player Gavin Reynolds firing the ball to the net for a two point victory.