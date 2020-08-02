GAA Connacht Gold SFC
Aughawillan and St Mary's Connacht Gold SFC clash refixed for Bank Holiday Monday
Saturday's postponed Connacht Gold SFC clash between Aughawillan and St Mary's Kiltoghert has been refixed for this August Bank Holiday Monday, August 3, with a 2 pm throw-in in Aughawillan.
The game had been called off shortly before the scheduled 7pm throw-in on Saturday when referee Ray McBrien ruled that the pitch was unplayable, a stance supported by both clubs (See here).
Now, with the agreement of both clubs, the game has been refixed for Monday at 2pm.
