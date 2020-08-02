Manor Rangers' title hopes disappear without a ball being kicked

Manor Rangers hopes of lifting the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League title took a massive blow on Sunday with a devastating 4-1 loss to Cartron United while defending champions Carbury picked up nine points without kicking a ball.

The 4-1 loss to Cartron on the back of the 5-3 to MCR last Wednesday hit their hopes of lifting the title hard but Carbury picked up nine points without kicking a ball after Aughanagh Celtic, Ballisodare Utd and Glenview Stars all conceded their games to the defending champions.

Those three walkovers have seen Carbury go from four points behind to five points clear, meaning they need just two points from their remaining games against Merville (August 5) & Cliffoney Celtic (August 19) to take the title.

Manor Rangers will finish their season with a visit to Strand Celtic this Wednesday (August 5) and Merville (August 9) before they complete their season with the Glasshouse Hotel Cup Final on Saturday, August 22, against a Cartron United team who handed them a heavy 4-1 defeat on Sunday.

Cartron hit the front after ten minutes with Malachy Spratt firing them into the lead but the Leitrim kingpins were right back in the game thanks to a superb strike from Robbie Cunningham on 29 minutes. Manor's respite was short-lived as Donal Gallagher struck just a minute later to put Cartron back in front.

Cartron would add a third on 60 minutes from Colin Feehily with Spratt getting his second 15 minutes from time to seal a comfortable win for the town team. The win leaves them a point behind Manor Rangers but with a game in hand.